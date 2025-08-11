Don't put shoplifters' photos up in stores as it 'breaks data protection rules,' shopkeepers told

Pictures like these in shop windows could breach the shoplifters' rights under GDPR
Pictures like these in shop windows could breach the shoplifters' rights under GDPR. Picture: Alamy

The UK’s data watchdog has said shopkeepers must not put up photos of suspected shoplifters in stores as is could impinge on their rights under GDPR laws.

The Information Commissioner’s Office, (ICO) has said putting up photos of known thieves in a local area, for example shop windows, ‘may not be appropriate’.

In guidance for shopkeepers on how to fight back against the rising levels of shoplifting, the ICO says retailers “must only share personal information that’s proportionate and necessary to achieve your purpose”.

Richard Tice, the leader of Reform UK, told The Telegraph: “We should be letting the general public know of the photographs of people who have a track record of stealing in towns.”

Mr Tice added that shopkeepers should be able to put up signs and have the right to say “it’s my shop and I determine who comes into it”.

The ICO suggests shopkeepers should share suspect details with the police
The ICO suggests shopkeepers should share suspect details with the police. Picture: Alamy

Last week it emerged that a shopkeeper in Wales, Rob Davies, had put up a note that read: “Due to scumbags shoplifting, please ask for assistance to open cabinets.”

But officers from North Wales Police attended his retro shop in Wrexham and told him to take down the sign because it could cause offence.

The ICO suggests shopkeepers should share suspect details with the police, or give information about the incident to a manager or another store nearby.

