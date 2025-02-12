Great-grandmother, 87, pictured for first time after deadly train station attack, as woman in her 20s arrested

Dorothy Chiles. Picture: BTP

By Kit Heren

A great-grandmother has been pictured for the first time after being killed in an assault in a railway station.

Dorothy Chiles, 87, was assaulted in Birmingham New Street station at around 11am on November 19, and was left with a broken hip.

She was rushed to hospital before dying at home over a month later on December 27.

Officers have linked her death to the assault.

A woman in her twenties was initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, and has since been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. She has been released on bail as officers continue to investigate.

Ms Chiles family paid tribute to her, saying: "Dorothy was the heart and soul of our family—a lively, outgoing lady whose energy was contagious. At 87, she remained as active as ever, gardening, driving and helping her family. We all adored her.

The attack took place in Birmingham New Street station. Picture: Alamy

"Tragically, Dorothy was attacked in an act of senseless violence, and though she fought with the same strength she carried through life, her injuries proved too severe. She passed away soon after, leaving behind our family utterly devastated by the loss of our beloved matriarch.

"Dorothy was more than a mom, grandmother and great grandmother —she was a best friend, a guiding light, and a source of endless joy. Her laughter, wisdom, and unwavering love will be deeply missed, but her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who cherished her."

Police also want to speak to a man who may have witnessed the attack. He is described as a tall white man in his early 30s, with a short goatee style beard.

He wore a brown knitted beanie hat, black framed glasses, a black double breasted woollen coat, beige chino trousers, dark grey gloves, light grey scarf, black shoes and a black rucksack.

Detective Inspector Ian Wright of the British Transport Police said: "This is a particularly shocking incident and I’d like to express our sincere condolences to Dorothy’s family who are being supported by officers, and ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.”

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and I would continue to urge anyone who witnessed the incident, including the man mentioned, to come forward and assist our enquiries."

Anyone with information is urged to contact British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or text 61016 quoting 243 of 19 November. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.