Major incident declared in Dorset as wildfire 'spreading quickly' across heath

9 August 2025, 20:07 | Updated: 9 August 2025, 20:14

Holt, Dorset, UK. 9th August 2025. UK Weather. Aerial view towards the large heath fire which has broken out at Holt Heath in Dorset as smoke rises in to the air. Picture Credit: Graham Hunt/Alamy Live News
A major incident has been declared in Dorset due to a major wildfire on Holt Heath. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A major incident has been declared in Dorset due to a major wildfire which is "spreading quickly".

People have been asked to stay away from Holt Heath and locals have been told to keep doors and windows closed.

Plumes of smoke - which are visible for miles - have been seen rising over the heath.

Multiple fire engines, 4-by-4s and specialist wildfire teams are working to bring it under control.

A Fire & Rescue service water tender goes to refill it water tanks to fight the large heath fire has broken out at Holt Heath
A Fire & Rescue service water tender goes to refill it water tanks to fight the large heath fire has broken out at Holt Heath. Picture: Alamy

'Spreading quickly'

In a post on social media, Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently dealing with a large fire at Holt Heath.

"This fire is spreading quickly & we strongly advise people to stay away from the area for their own safety.

"If you are a local resident are advised to keep doors & windows closed."

Aerial view of the large heath fire which has broken out at Holt Heath
Aerial view of the large heath fire which has broken out at Holt Heath. Picture: Alamy

