Major incident declared in Dorset as wildfire 'spreading quickly' across heath

A major incident has been declared in Dorset due to a major wildfire on Holt Heath. Picture: Alamy

A major incident has been declared in Dorset due to a major wildfire which is "spreading quickly".

People have been asked to stay away from Holt Heath and locals have been told to keep doors and windows closed.

Plumes of smoke - which are visible for miles - have been seen rising over the heath.

Multiple fire engines, 4-by-4s and specialist wildfire teams are working to bring it under control.

A Fire & Rescue service water tender goes to refill it water tanks to fight the large heath fire has broken out at Holt Heath. Picture: Alamy

'Spreading quickly'

In a post on social media, Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently dealing with a large fire at Holt Heath.

"This fire is spreading quickly & we strongly advise people to stay away from the area for their own safety.

"If you are a local resident are advised to keep doors & windows closed."