Dozens evacuated amid 'significant flooding' in north London after burst water main

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were deployed to deal with 'significant flooding' around Canonbury Street. Picture: X

By Jacob Paul

Dozens of residents have been evacuated after 40 cm of flood waters filled the streets of north London following a burst water main.

At least 30 people were evacuated from their Islington homes on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Up to 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters deployed to the areas of Canonbury Street, Essex Road, Elmore Street, Halliford Street and Ecclesbourne Road.

The public has been urged to avoid these areas, which remain filled with flood waters around 40cm deep - with disruption expected to continue throughout the morning.

Emergency services received more than 23 calls, which broke out just after 10pm on Sunday night.

Crews from Islington, Holloway, Stoke Newington and Euston were deployed to the scene.

A spokesperson for the LFB said on Sunday night: “Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are dealing with flooding in the area around Canonbury Street in Islington.

“A 36-inch burst water main has caused flooding up to a depth of around 40cm of water. This has affected properties on Canonbury Street, Essex Road, Elmore Street, Halliford Street and Ecclesbourne Road.

“Around 30 residents have been evacuated from their homes as crews work alongside Thames Water, the local council, and the Metropolitan Police Service to support affected people and make the scene safe.

“This is expected to be a protracted incident, with disruption likely to continue into the morning. The public are being urged to avoid the area and not to attempt to drive through flood water.”

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We’re aware of a burst water main on Essex Road – Canonbury Street, N1, and our engineers are already on site investigating.”