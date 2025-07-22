Bus driver arrested after double decker crashes into bridge in Manchester injuring 15

22 July 2025, 10:22 | Updated: 22 July 2025, 10:49

The roof of the bus was torn off after the crash.
The roof of the bus was torn off after the crash. Picture: Social media

By Danielle de Wolfe

The driver of a double-decker bus which collided with an aqueduct, seriously injuring three people, has been arrested, police have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A 19-year-old woman and two men, one in his 20s and another in his 40s, remain in hospital after the crash, which tore off the top level of the bus, on Monday afternoon, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.

The spokesman said one passenger was ejected from the top deck of the vehicle as the roof was torn off.

The three people sustained serious injuries but were all said to be in a stable condition.

Seventeen other casualties were treated at the scene for injuries, the force said.

Police said the bus driver, a man in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and has since been bailed pending further investigations.

Bus driver arrested after collision with aqueduct
Bus driver arrested after collision with aqueduct. Picture: CCTV

Emergency services were called at about 3pm on Monday to reports the bus had collided with the Bridgewater Canal Aqueduct on Barton Lane in Eccles.

A major incident was declared by North West Ambulance Service and 10 emergency ambulances, advanced paramedics and the Hazard Area Response Team, along with North West Air Ambulance, were dispatched.

Police believe the bus had come off its expected route and height restriction warnings, including hanging chains and signage, had not been complied with before the crash.

The force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage, including from a dashcam, mobile phone or doorbell, to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 2226 of 21/07/2025.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jean Charles de Menezes was shot dead on the Tube in 2005.

'Nothing can erase the pain': Vigil held for man shot dead by police in Tube station twenty years ago
Team Europe Captain Luke Donald, alongside Rory McIlroy, lifting the Ryder Cup Trophy in 2023

Ryder Cup to return to Spain in 2031

The group was proscribed by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on July 5, following the vandalism of two Voyager aircraft at RAF Brize Norton by a pair of Palestine Action members.

Hundreds of Palestine Action supporters plan mass sit-in in London despite terror ban

Getting shirty: Marc Cucurella for Chelsea and Erling Haaland for Manchester City

Premier League 2025/26 home kits ranked best to worst

Paul Weller performes

Paul Weller: 'I was attacked by lion' belonging to family friend

Suella Braverman ‘unaware’ of violence at Epping protests - despite clashes leaving eight officers injured and six arrests

Suella Braverman ‘unaware’ of violence at 'peaceful' Epping anti-migrant protests - despite six arrests

World News

See more World News

The $115 million aircraft, regarded as one of the world's most advanced stealth fighters, has been stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for over a month due to technical issues.

Stranded British F-35 fighter jet finally leaves Indian airport after five-week ordeal

3 hours ago

The World Food Programme says nearly one in three people in Gaza do not eat for days at a stretch, and ''thousands'' are ''on the verge of catastrophic hunger''

UK joins 27 nations calling for Israel to end war in Gaza as Lammy condemns 'inhumane drip feeding' of aid

17 hours ago

UK Foreign Secretary Holds Weimar+ Group Talks On Ukraine And European Security

David Lammy joins foreign ministers condemning Israel for depriving Gazans 'of human dignity'

18 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News