Driver dies in horror crash at vintage car racing event - the second fatal UK motorsport incident in one day

Julian Grimwade, Oakland Romano Demon Special, SF Edge Trophy, For Edwardian cars and Aero-Engined specials in the spirit of the early Brooklands race. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A driver has died after a crash at a vintage car racing event, the second fatal UK motorsport incident in one day.

Julian Grimwade was competing at the Vintage Sports Car Club race at Donington Park, Leicestershire, on Saturday.

National governing body Motorsport UK confirmed his death and said an investigation would be carried out into the circumstances

.It comes after Dai Roberts, a 39-year-old co-driver, was killed while taking part in the Jim Clark Rally, an annual closed-road motorsport race in the Scottish Borders, on Saturday.

Motorsport UK said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that Motorsport UK confirms the passing of Julian Grimwade, who was competing at the Vintage Sports Car Club's race event at Donington Park.

"Motorsport UK joins the entire UK motorsport community in mourning and sends its sincerest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Julian, as well as the Vintage Sports Car Club.

Driver Dai Roberts was killed while taking part in the Jim Clark Rally, an annual closed-road motorsport race in the Scottish Borders, on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

As with all serious incidents, Motorsport UK will conduct an investigation into the matter and co-operate with the relevant external authorities."

Donington Park shared the statement on Facebook and added: "Our thoughts go to the family and friends of the driver, as well as those in the VSCC community.

"The international motorsport governing body, the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), said there had also been a fatality at an event in Denmark on Saturday.

A statement shared on X said: "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of those who have sadly lost their lives.

"Our thoughts are also with those injured in the accidents and we send our best wishes to them for their full and swift recovery."

The FIA offers its support to Motorsport UK and the Danish Automobile Sports Federation at this difficult time and stands alongside all those affected.

"The tragic incidents have united our global motor sport community as we reaffirm the FIA's full support to our members, officials and competitors."