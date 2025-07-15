Fatigue-related crashes surge in summer as drivers urged to break up long journeys with more stops, data shows

15 July 2025, 07:37 | Updated: 15 July 2025, 09:12

The car driver holds a coffee cup in hand, with a background of a blurred wheel
The car driver holds a coffee cup in hand, with a background of a blurred wheel. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Drivers are being urged to break up long journeys with regular stops as new analysis shows fatigue-related crashes surge during summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

National Highways, which issued the plea, warned that tiredness behind the wheel can lead to "dangerous mistakes".

The Government-owned company is encouraging motorists to plan breaks that go "beyond quick pit stops", such as exploring a nearby historic site, enjoying a beauty spot or discovering a cultural landmark.

It is producing videos highlighting potential places to visit near major roads, such as Bolsover Castle, Hardwick Hall and Wrest Park for journeys along the M1 motorway.

National Highway analysis of Government statistics found an average of 262 people were killed or seriously injured between June and August each year in crashes on England's motorways and major A roads between 2016 and 2022 in which fatigue was a contributory factor.

That is 59% more than the whole of the remaining nine months of a year.

Figures for 2020 and 2021 were excluded because the coronavirus pandemic affected travel patterns.

Last week, a van driver was handed a prison sentence of five years and nine months after falling asleep behind the wheel and crashing into a motorbike, killing the rider, Andrew Rayner, 44.

Essex Police said Will Dohmatob, 30, of Rossington Close, Enfield, had pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the incident on February 3 last year on the A131 at Twinstead.

A National Highways survey of 1,727 adults in England indicated just 39% would take a break because of driver tiredness.

A46 road at dusk in winter, Warwick, Warwickshire, UK
Picture: Alamy

Some 29% said they did not factor in rest stops on their last long journey.

Sheena Hague, director of road safety at National Highways, said: "We all want to reach our destination quickly, especially when the excitement of a holiday awaits, but fatigue behind the wheel can be deadly.

"It's not just about falling asleep, tiredness slows your reactions, clouds your judgment and can lead to dangerous mistakes.

"That's why we're encouraging drivers to follow our advice by planning ahead, taking regular breaks and staying refreshed.

"This will help keep themselves and other road users safe while enjoying the rich heritage and natural beauty our country has to offer."

Beth Stone, head of visitor experience at English Heritage, recommended that drivers should "stretch those legs and enjoy a well-deserved tea and a slice of cake" at its "amazing places to visit across the country".

National Highways commissioned Walnut Omnibus to conduct the survey of 1,727 adults in England between March 28 and 31.

