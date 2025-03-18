Warning over new rules for driving tests, as ministers push to slash waiting times

Driving test rules have changed. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The notice period that learner drivers must give before cancelling their driving test without losing the fee has been slashed, as the government pushes to cut waiting times.

The authorities have said that drivers must now give ten working days' notice before their test is due when cancelling if they don't want to be left out of pocket.

Currently, learners only have to give three working days. Working days includes Saturdays, but not Sundays or public holidays.

The changes come into effect on April 8.

The new rules do not apply to theory tests, or practical tests, motorcycle tests, lorry and bus driving tests, driving instructor qualification tests and other specialist vehicle driving tests.

Driving test rules are changing. Picture: Getty

The change is part of a seven-point plan to reduce driving test waiting times.

Other measures include recruiting and training 450 driving examiners, and introducing tougher terms and conditions for the service instructors use to book and manage tests for their pupils.

You will still be able to apply for a refund if you have to change or cancel your test at short notice if you have an illness or injury, if you've suffered a bereavement, if you need to take an exam at a school or college, or you've had your driving licence stolen

Ministers said that the current set-up has contributed to a situation where driving test appointments are going unused.

Some 60,000 test slots were booked but not used in 2024, because learners simply did not show up.

That’s the same number of tests that 45 full-time driving examiners can do in a year.

Currently, learners have to wait ten days before booking another driving test.

Driving authorities will consult later this year on plans to increase the length of time they have to wait before they can book another test, and possibly to charge a penalty fee, in a bid to cut wasted test appointments.

The rule doesn't apply to lorry driving tests. Picture: Getty

As of December 18, the waiting time for a driving test was nearly 21 weeks in England, more than 15 weeks in Scotland, and 13 weeks in Wales.

There are various reasons for the backlog, such as coronavirus lockdowns and industrial action by examiners.

Lilian Greenwood, minister for the future of roads, said: "The measures announced today are another vital step in tackling the driving test backlog and ensuring that more learners who are ready to take their test can do so without unnecessary delays.

"These new measures will ensure that driving test appointments are used efficiently, encouraging learners to make adjustments to their schedules sooner, should they not be fully prepared."

Driving tests cost £62 during weekday daytimes and £75 during evenings, weekends and bank holidays.

But many slots are being sold by third parties for several times the official price.

Investigations found some people are using software to block-book tests as soon as they become available on the Government's website, and then re-selling them to learners desperate to pass.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has been given a target of reducing waiting times to seven weeks by December.

DVSA chief executive Loveday Ryder said: "We remain committed to reducing driving test waiting times and supporting learners in getting on the road when they are truly ready and safe to do so."

Government figures show 93,204 practical car driving tests taken in the year to the end of March 2024 were at least the candidate's sixth attempt at passing.