Drunk swimming teacher banned from teaching after swigging from rosé bottle before class

4 February 2025, 22:06

Drunk swimming teacher banned from teaching after swigging from rosé bottle before lesson
Drunk swimming teacher banned from teaching after swigging from rosé bottle before lesson. Picture: Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

A drunk swimming teacher who was seen to topple over in the school pool after swigging rose wine straight from the bottle has been banned from the profession.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Knight, 30, "slurred his words, had bloodshot eyes and couldn't focus or remain orientated" while in the water with a class of young pupils, a Teaching Regulation Agency panel heard.

A bottle of rose wine which the teacher had bought during his lunch break was later found in the staff toilets, the tribunal was told.

The swimming teacher said he probably consumed the wine in the park near Drayton Junior School near Norwich, Norfolk, where he started working in September 2023.

Just a month after starting the job, he had brought the alcohol with him to the school, and was also taking medication which he had failed to tell managers about, the panel heard.

British Gas Swimming Championships - LOCOG Test Event for London 2012: Day Five
British Gas Swimming Championships - LOCOG Test Event for London 2012: Day Five. Picture: Getty

One or both of the medications was "causing him to suffer drowsiness", the tribunal heard.

Mr Knight accepted that he had taken a dose of his medication before his swimming lesson, and had also been drinking wine.

Mr Knight "could not recall the specifics of his drinking", but said he "probably would have consumed the wine directly from the wine bottle", the panel was told.

Read more: Tragedy as mother dies after 'falling over and getting trapped between rocks' on seafront during day out

Read more: Starmer to 'push ahead' with Chagos Islands deal despite American concerns over threat of Chinese influence

By the time he started his lesson, he was "unsteady on his feet, struggling to speak articulately and unable to focus or remain orientated," the tribunal heard.

"There was evidence that Mr Knight had run the swimming lesson in a different way on this occasion as he had failed to take a headcount or do a register and that his general mannerisms were different," the panel said.

Liam Knight was struck off following the drunken incident
Liam Knight was struck off following the drunken incident. Picture: Facebook

The swimming teacher admitted that he was "not in a fit state" to be responsible for his class or to be in the pool.

The tribunal concluded that Mr Knight, who has has since been working as an ambulance care assistant, was guilty of misconduct, and banned him from the teaching profession with a review period of two years.

"In this case, the panel has found all of the allegations proven and found that those proven facts amount to unacceptable professional conduct.

"The conduct of Mr Knight fell significantly short of the standards expected."

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo dated 04/10/05 of the Aga Khan at the Scottish Parliament after being presented with a prestigious award for philanthropy.

The Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies aged 88

President Donald Trump meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

'Gaza has never worked': Trump calls on Arab states to rehouse Palestinians as Netanyahu visits White House
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump gives advisers instructions to 'obliterate' Iran should the nation attempt to assassinate him
Donald Trump has just signed an executive order withdrawing the US from the UN Human Right Council

Trump signs executive order to withdraw US from UN human rights council

Tragedy as mother dies after 'falling over and getting trapped between rocks' on seafront during day out

Tragedy as mother dies after 'falling over and getting trapped between rocks' on seafront during day out
The criminal barrister representing Lucy Letby has insisted that 'no crime was committed'

Lucy Letby lawyer insists 'no crime was committed' after panel of medical experts find 'no murders' in case

World News

See more World News

The alliance of rebel groups who captured a major city in the Democratic Republic of Congo have declared a humanitarian ceasefire

Rwanda-backed rebels declare humanitarian ceasefire after capture of DR Congo city

7 hours ago

The largest of the Chagos islands, Diego Garcia, the site of a joint military facility of the United Kingdom and the United States

Starmer to 'push ahead' with Chagos Islands deal despite American concerns over threat of Chinese influence

7 hours ago

Steve Irwin with his wife Terri and Bindi aged four.

Bindi Irwin reveals secret disorder father Steve battled for years before his death

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

5 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News