Urgent warning to Dubai chocolate lovers as popular sweet treat recalled over 'serious' allergy risk

16 July 2025, 08:25 | Updated: 16 July 2025, 08:34

is inspired by the Arab dessert Knafeh.
A certain brand of Dubai Choclate has been recalled in the UK over a peanut allergy risk. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Lovers of a brand of the popular Dubai chocolate have been urged not to eat it - as the viral sweet treat has been recalled over a "serious" allergy risk.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yesterday, the Food Standards Agency warned that the Neosis Schokolade Love of Dubai chocolate contains peanuts despite not being mentioned on the label.

The agency said this poses a "serious risk to anyone with an allergy to peanuts."

They added food businesses the specific type of chocolate in the UK - which is manufactured by NEOSIS, Gida ve Unlu Mam Ltd - are advised to immediately stop sales and to undertake product withdrawals.

Product recalls have been advised, where retail sales have taken place.

The viral snack is inspired by the Arab dessert Knafeh and combines the flavours of chocolate, pistachio and tahini with filo pastry.

The Neosis Schokolade Love of Dubai chocolate has been recalled due to a peanut allergy risk
The Neosis Schokolade Love of Dubai chocolate has been recalled due to a peanut allergy risk. Picture: Food Standards Agency

'Serious risk'

The full statement of the Food Standards Agency reads: "We are notifying consumers and food business who have purchased Neosis Schokolade Love of Dubai chocolate that this product contains peanut, which is not mentioned on the label, making it a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

"Food businesses selling Neosis Schokolade Love of Dubai chocolate in the UK, manufactured by NEOSIS, Gida ve Unlu Mam Ltd, are advised to immediately stop sales and to undertake product withdrawals, and where there have been retail sales, to undertake product recalls.

"This is because the product presents a serious risk to anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

"Businesses have been supplied these products by a company called Black Sea Trading Ltd, who have so far been uncontactable.

"As a result, food safety action is required by the food businesses selling these products."

Read more: Teen star Owen Cooper leads British Emmy charge as 'Adolescence' scores 13 nominations

Read more: Fears of riots after secret Afghan resettlement scheme exposed following MoD data breach

Dubai Chocolate bar with green kadayif and pistachio spread with pistachio nuts close up
Dubai Chocolate bar with green kadayif and pistachio spread with pistachio nuts. Picture: Alamy

Dubai Chocolate went viral last year on TikTok.

The treat - which combines the flavours of chocolate, pistachio and tahini with filo pastry - is inspired by the Arab dessert Knafeh.

It became so in deman that it even contributed to global nut shortages.

Dubai Chocolate bar with green kadayif and pistachio spread with pistachio nuts close up
Dubai Chocolate is inspired by the Arab dessert Knafeh. Picture: Alamy

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man wearing a light blue shirt

Wrongly jailed man hits out at ‘insulting’ compensation increase

UK inflation unexpectedly jumped to 3.6% in June - up from 3.4% in May

Inflation hit 18-month high in June as food prices surged for third month in a row

Owen Cooper attends Gotham Television Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, June 2, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Teen star Owen Cooper leads British Emmy charge as 'Adolescence' scores 13 nominations

Ministers are seeking to avoid a repeat of last summer's violent anti-immigration protests, which lasted six days

Fears of riots after secret Afghan resettlement scheme exposed following MoD data breach

Physician associates (PAs) should be banned from seeing patients who have not been reviewed by a medic to prevent the risk of "catastrophic" misdiagnoses, a Government-ordered report has found.

PAs should stop being used as substitutes for doctors to prevent ‘catastrophic’ misdiagnoses, report finds
Nurse Sandie Peggie's employment tribunal resumes today.

Changing room row tribunal set to resume

World News

See more World News

Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Taliban claims it has had the 'kill list' for years and is hunting down Afghans named

12 mins ago

Bradley Murdoch, the killer of British backpacker Peter Falconio has died after being moved to palliative care last month.

Bradley Murdoch, Australian killer of British backpacker Peter Falconio, dies aged 67

8 hours ago

People search for their belongings amid the debris of destroyed houses in the aftermath of Israeli bombardment in Gaza City, on July 15, 2025.

Israeli strikes kill more than 90 Palestinians overnight, including 19 members of the same family

14 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News