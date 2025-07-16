Urgent warning to Dubai chocolate lovers as popular sweet treat recalled over 'serious' allergy risk

By Flaminia Luck

Lovers of a brand of the popular Dubai chocolate have been urged not to eat it - as the viral sweet treat has been recalled over a "serious" allergy risk.

Yesterday, the Food Standards Agency warned that the Neosis Schokolade Love of Dubai chocolate contains peanuts despite not being mentioned on the label.

The agency said this poses a "serious risk to anyone with an allergy to peanuts."

They added food businesses the specific type of chocolate in the UK - which is manufactured by NEOSIS, Gida ve Unlu Mam Ltd - are advised to immediately stop sales and to undertake product withdrawals.

Product recalls have been advised, where retail sales have taken place.

The viral snack is inspired by the Arab dessert Knafeh and combines the flavours of chocolate, pistachio and tahini with filo pastry.

The Neosis Schokolade Love of Dubai chocolate has been recalled due to a peanut allergy risk. Picture: Food Standards Agency

'Serious risk'

The full statement of the Food Standards Agency reads: "We are notifying consumers and food business who have purchased Neosis Schokolade Love of Dubai chocolate that this product contains peanut, which is not mentioned on the label, making it a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

"Food businesses selling Neosis Schokolade Love of Dubai chocolate in the UK, manufactured by NEOSIS, Gida ve Unlu Mam Ltd, are advised to immediately stop sales and to undertake product withdrawals, and where there have been retail sales, to undertake product recalls.

"This is because the product presents a serious risk to anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

"Businesses have been supplied these products by a company called Black Sea Trading Ltd, who have so far been uncontactable.

"As a result, food safety action is required by the food businesses selling these products."

Dubai Chocolate bar with green kadayif and pistachio spread with pistachio nuts. Picture: Alamy

Dubai Chocolate went viral last year on TikTok.

The treat - which combines the flavours of chocolate, pistachio and tahini with filo pastry - is inspired by the Arab dessert Knafeh.

It became so in deman that it even contributed to global nut shortages.