E-scooter rider, 74, dies after collision with parked cars

A 74-year-old man was riding an electric scooter down the road when he collided with two cars. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A 74-year-old e-scooter rider has died after colliding with two parked cars.

Police were called at around 1.40pm on Saturday, following reports of the collision on Springfield Road in Tameside, Greater Manchester.

Emergency services attended, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries have since established that the 74-year-old was riding an electric scooter down the road when he collided with the cars, which were parked on the side of the road.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Sergeant Marie Eldred, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the man's family as they come to terms with this incredibly tragic loss.

"This collision happened in the middle of the day so we are hopeful that there are a number of witnesses who may have dash cam or CCTV footage."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 2518 of 01/01/22.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.