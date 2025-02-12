Earl sues parents over 'trauma' for not being gifted £85 million Warwickshire estate

Ragley Hall, Warwickshire. Picture: Google Maps

By Alice Padgett

The earl has sued his parents for the 'trauma' of not inheriting their £85 million estate.

The Earl of Yarmouth has sued his parents for the 'trauma' of not inheriting their £85 million estate, Ragley Hall.

William Seymour, 32, has sued his parents, Marquess and Marchioness of Hertford - claiming that they denied him his inheritance.

The earl expected to inherit Ragley Hall, Warwickshire, when he turned 30.

The estate includes a 16th century mansion, multiple farms, and hundreds of acres of land.

He told the High Court that his parents have been treating him badly since he married his wife, a former Goldman Sachs banker.

They now run an elderflower liqueur distillery together.

The court heard that the earl and his wife argued with trustees about releasing money for their children's private school fees.

And, the pair were kicked out of their cottage home on the estate.

However, his mother, Beatriz Seymour, has accused the earl of sending 'hostile and inflammatory' emails, where he questioned his father's 'mental capacity'.

His parents have said the emails caused them 'enormous upset and anger'.

The earl claimed that not inheriting the estate has led him to seek 'professional help and counselling to deal with trauma as a consequence'.

He said that the events have 'upended' his life.

The family, Seymour, are related to Henry VIII's third wife.

They are descended from Edward Seymour, Jane's brother.

Jane Seymour, the third wife of Henry VIII. Picture: Alamy

Lawyers for his mother, father, and three siblings have denied the claims.

Richard Dew, representing the parents, said the earl has 'little interest in the estate or the trusts' until 2017.

He had been gifted than £4 million in estate land until he was 21.

Allegedly, after the earl married his wife, he became very interested in the estates finances and 'started to assert himself'.

Paul Burton, representing the earl, said: "I can’t say that the trustees did this or that and so caused the family breakdown — I can say that the trustees are a problem and have exacerbated it and fuelled it."

The trustees running the family trusts, The Ragley Trust Company and Seymour Trust Company, deny any bias or wrongdoing.

Dew said that the earl's actions had caused him relationship with the trustees to break down - including 'surreptitiously' recording meetings.