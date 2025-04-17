Easter train journeys to be disrupted by more than 300 engineering works

17 April 2025, 10:07 | Updated: 17 April 2025, 10:24

Rail passengers face Easter disruption due to more than 300 engineering projects
Rail passengers face Easter disruption due to more than 300 engineering projects. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Train passengers are being warned over disruption as Network Rail prepares to begin its Easter engineering work.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Government-owned company said it will carry out work on more than 300 projects across Britain between Good Friday and Monday, causing a number of lines to be closed.

The most significant impact will be at London Euston - the UK's 10th busiest railway station - which will have no services to or from Milton Keynes on Saturday and Easter Sunday, and a reduced timetable on Good Friday and Monday.

Track renewal projects are taking place over Easter weekend
Track renewal projects are taking place over Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy

Read More: More than 1,000 miles of roadworks lifted to ease Easter getaway

Read More: Gatwick airport strikes over Easter: Everything travellers need to know

That is because of work including renewals of overhead electric lines and drainage improvements.

Services on the West Coast Main Line between Saturday and Monday will start and terminate at Carlisle, with replacement buses serving stations to the north.

Platforms 1-8 will be closed at London Victoria, meaning no Southeastern trains will serve the station over the four-day bank holiday period.

Services will be diverted to London Bridge or London Cannon Street.

Engineering work in the Southampton and Brockenhurst areas will close various lines in the region.

Helen Hamlin, Network Rail's director of system operations, said: "The vast majority of the rail network will be open as usual for people wanting to travel over the Easter bank holiday, but there will be changes to services in some areas, so we're asking passengers to plan ahead and check before they travel.

"We carry out a large amount of our work over the Easter period as passenger numbers are lower than they typically would be, disrupting fewer journeys, and the two bank holidays either side of the weekend give us a unique opportunity to get more work done whilst keeping disruption to a minimum."

Network Rail said it will deliver investments totalling £86 million over the Easter period.

Meanwhile drivers are being advised to prepare for congestion around town and city centres, retail parks and major routes such as the M6 at Birmingham and around the Blackpool area, the south and western section of the M25 between the M23 and M40, the M5 at Bristol and the A303 in Wiltshire.

The AA estimated that 19.1 million people in the UK will drive on Good Friday, with 18.5 million hitting the road on Saturday and 18.2 million on each of Easter Sunday and Monday.

Steven Skeates, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said there will be "changeable weather for many" during the bank holiday weekend.

An area of low pressure could bring "heavy and possibly even disruptive rain" on Good Friday for parts of south-west England, Northern Ireland and South Wales, he added.

RAC breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said if the heavy rain becomes a reality "many drivers may have their journeys disrupted as they set off for day trips and long weekends".

She added: "It's vital to plan ahead and be prepared for trips to take longer because of the wet weather and the expected getaway congestion."

Ms Simpson said an estimated 6.2 million people are "undecided" on when they will travel for an Easter leisure trip, which means "any sign of sun" could spark "big jams".

National Highways said it has removed roadworks from 1,127 miles of motorways and major A roads in England, meaning 97.5% of its network is free of traffic cones for Easter getaways.

Tourism authority VisitEngland estimates that around 10.6 million British adults are planning to take a holiday in the UK over the bank holiday period.

Meanwhile travel trade organisation Abta said approximately 2.2 million Britons will head overseas during the long weekend, with Good Friday being the busiest day for travel.

Some 11,282 flights are scheduled to depart UK airports between Good Friday and Monday, according to aviation analytics company Cirium.

That is 6% more than during last year's Easter, but remains 4% down from Easter 2019.

The most common international destinations for UK departures this Easter are Dublin, Amsterdam, Malaga, Alicante and Mallorca.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Peter the Chimpanzee with papier mache easter eggs filled with healthy treats

Pictured: Safari park chimps hunt for Easter eggs

Ronnie O'Sullivan will face Ali Carter in the first round at the Crucible

Ronnie O'Sullivan to lock horns with long-term rival Ali Carter at World Snooker Championship
The Prime Minister (pictured with President Ursula von der Leyen) is looking to use a summit in May to align the UK and EU emissions trading schemes

Brits brace for another rise in household energy bills as Sir Keir Starmer 'plans to join EU net zero deal'
Hospital patients are being given airline-style vanity packs to help cope with being left on corridors

Hospital hands patients 'care pack' and apology letter after they're forced to stay on corridors for days on end
Michelle Trachtenberg died in February

Revealed: Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death

Zak Starkey of the English rock band The Who performs on stage at The 1st Central County Ground

The Who drummer breaks silence over sacking after 'huge fall out' following Royal Albert Hall gigs

World News

See more World News

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Israeli strike on Gaza kills at least 23 people - as UN warns of food shortages

38 mins ago

Palestinians gather in large numbers to benefit from the food aid, during the distribution by a charity organization in Beit Lahia city in the northern Gaza Strip, on April 16, 2025.

Israeli troops to remain in so-called ‘security zones’ in Gaza indefinitely as aid blockade to continue, minister says

10 hours ago

Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamene in Tehran, Iran on June 25, 2024.

Iran hits back at US 'lack of seriousness' after change of location for nuclear talks

11 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News