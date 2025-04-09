Easter weekend travel chaos looms as disruption expected on roads, rail and flights

Severe travel delays can be expected on Easter weekend, as schools break up from April 4 to April 21. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Severe travel delays can be expected on Easter weekend, as schools break up from April 4 to April 21.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

With delays on flights, roads and trains, those travelling for Easter weekend should plan ahead.

Key railway links are expected to be interrupted with planned engineering works.

Meanwhile, airlines area warning of staff shortages as flights are delayed en-masse.

The Easter period of expected to be busy. Picture: Alamy

Rail

There is no East Midlands Railway or Thameslink trains between London St Pancras and Bedford on April 12-13.

Rail replacement buses will serve Hitchin, on the East Cost main line with Bedford.

Luton airport is cut off by rail in this time.

Network Rail has engineering projects on key lines, meaning Thursday April 16 will be busy as those traveling attempt to avoid the closures.

The West Cost main line is closed at London Euston from April 19-21.

Avanti West Coast's service will be reduced, affecting London Euston to the West Midlands, northwest England, Southern Scotland and North Wales.

Network Rail told The Independent: "Renewals of overhead lines, switches and crossings, and drainage work to improve reliability, means services between London Euston and Milton Keynes Central will be disrupted."

Buses will connect travellers to Bedford (usually served by Thameslink and East Midlands Railway) with Milton Keynes Central.

No trains millrun from Carlisle into Scotland due to track replacement works Saturday to Monday.

Read More: Exact date snow bomb to hit UK with temperatures set to plummet below freezing and 7cm of snow expected

Read More: Minister has 'had enough' of Birmingham bin strikes, as he blasts unions over 'disgraceful' behaviour

Easter travel chaos expected. Picture: Getty

The Caledonian Sleeper is expected to be rerouted via the East Coast mail line to London's King's Cross.

HS2 construction is causing a closure between London Marylebone and Aylesbury as a bridge is being installed near Chiltern Railways line.

London Paddington will also see reductions in capacity with two out of four lines, running to Reading, closed over Easter weekend.

Lines between London Liverpool Street, Colchester, Ipswich and Norwich will close over the bank holiday also.

Rail replacement buses will run between Colchester and Billericay.

London Victoria station serving Southeastern areas will be closed throughout the Easter weekend.

The link from Canterbury to Ramsgate will be subject to bus replacement services.

In East Sussex, Eastbourne, Bexhill and Hastings will have rail replacement buses.

Work on the line at Clapham Junction will se reduced services from London Victoria to Gatwick airport and Brighton.

The CrossCountry link between Cambridge and Stansted airport will close over the bank holiday weekend - but the Stansted Express line to London Liverpool Street is expected to run as normal.

There will be no trains from Southhampton to Fareham, or from Cardiff Queen Street to Cardiff Bay from April 14 - 18.

Easter weekend could see traffic jams across the UK. Picture: Alamy

Road

The weekend April 11-13 is expected too see the heaviest traffic, especially on links to Channel ports Dover and Folkestone as Brits go on holiday, according to The Independent.

M25, to the southwest, and the Dartford Crossing to the east, may see heavy traffic.

M6 north of Birmingham may see congestion near Preston and beyond as holidaymakers travel to the Lake District and Blackpool.

A303 southwest through Wiltshire could see queues, as well as M5 southwest from Birmingham to Bristol and Exeter.

RAC breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson told the publication that those travelling should check their vehicles are in good condition.

“It’s more than likely that roads to popular holiday destinations will see their fair share of traffic. These are not only tiring to endure but increase fuel consumption significantly," she said.

“In the worst-case scenario, riding the clutch in stop-start traffic can increase wear on its components and lead to premature failure. Also, in slow-moving traffic, the airflow into the engine compartment is reduced and can cause overheating issues, especially in older vehicles or those with faulty cooling fans.”

Air

According to The Independent, the busiest days for key airports are:

Manchester April 18

Glasgow April 20

Liverpool April 18

Luton April 13 for arrivals, April 18 for departures

Bristol April 11-14 and 18-21

Edinburgh April 13 for departures and April 20 for arrivals.

Gatwick April 18

Ryanair said 36.2 million of its passengers have been impacted by as 200,000 flights have been delayed due to air traffic control restrictions.

On April 5-6 and 12-13, Luton airport will have no trains from London due to engineering works.

EasyJet claim their busiest day will be April 18, on Good Friday.