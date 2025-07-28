Man, 41, charged amid terror probe after 'shouting about a bomb' on UK-bound Easyjet flight

The disturbance was reported aboard an EasyJet flight
The disturbance was reported aboard an EasyJet flight. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with a terror probe after causing disruption on an Easyjet flight from London Luton to Glasgow Airport on Sunday.

Footage circulating on social media shows a man shouting "I'm going to bomb the plane" and "Death to America, death to Trump" as horrified passengers watch on.

He is then seen to be tackled by two men and pinned to the floor of the plane.

Police Scotland confirmed they had received a report of a man causing a disturbance on the flight at around 8:20am on Sunday.

Officers boarded the plane upon its arrival at Glasgow Airport, with the 41-year-old man arrested at the scene.

Counter-terror police confirmed on Monday they are continuing to investigate the videos which continue to circulate online.

Man, 41, charged amid terror probe after 'shouting about a bomb' on UK-bound Easyjet flight. Picture: X
Man, 41, charged amid terror probe after 'shouting about a bomb' on UK-bound Easyjet flight. Picture: X

The 41-year-old remains in custody and is set to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court later today.

"We believe the incident to be contained and that nobody else was involved. We are aware of videos circulating online and these are being assessed by counter terrorism officers,” the force said in a statement.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance on a flight arriving into Glasgow around 8.20am on Sunday, 27 July, 2025.

“A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged. He is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday, 28 July, 2025."

The force said it believed the incident was contained and nobody else was involved.

A video posted on X shows the man causing the disturbance shouting in the aisle of the plane. Picture: X

The man is seen to rise from his seat and approaches the man causing the disturbance, before tackling him and pinning him down in the aisle. A second man comes to help.

Police Scotland said the footage was being assessed by counter-terrorism officers.

The force said it believed the incident was contained and that nobody else was involved.

