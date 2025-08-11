EasyJet pilot grounded after stripping naked during 'all-day drinking session' at hotel

11 August 2025, 10:56

EasyJet Airbus A320 comes in to land.
EasyJet Airbus A320 comes in to land. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

An easyJet pilot who reportedly walked around a luxury hotel drunk and naked has been suspended.

The captain was scheduled to fly holidaymakers back to the UK from Cape Verde, west Africa the following day but was grounded by the airline.

The Sun reported that the man, who it did not name, arrived at the five-star Melia Dunas Beach Resort and Spa, Cape Verde on August 4, and embarked on a drinking session at a bar which lasted into the early hours of the morning.

At 2.30am he removed all his clothes and walked into the reception area before moving onto the gym and spa, according to the newspaper.

He was due to operate a flight back to Gatwick around 36 hours later on the afternoon of August 6, but a replacement pilot was found.

Download the LBC app!
Download the LBC app! Picture: LBC

An easyJet spokesman said: "As soon as we were made aware, the pilot was immediately stood down from duty, in line with our procedures, pending an investigation.

"The safety of our passengers and crew is easyJet's highest priority."

EasyJet's flights from Gatwick to Cape Verde are its longest from England, at 2,332 nautical miles.

The flights are scheduled to last about six hours.

