Eco mob Just Stop Oil to cease disruption for good after final protest next month

The group are 'hanging up the hi vis'. Picture: Alamy/Video Screengrab

By Asher McShane

Environmental campaign group Just Stop Oil said it will stop its disruptive direct action, with a final protest in Parliament Square on April 26.

The group say they are "hanging up the high vis" now that their demand to end new oil and gas is government policy.

"It is the end of soup on Van Goghs, cornstarch on Stonehenge and slow marching in the streets," they said in a statement.

"But it is not the end of trials, of tagging and surveillance, of fines, probation and years in prison."

The group added: "As corporations and billionaires corrupt political systems across the world, we need a different approach.

"We are creating a new strategy, to face this reality and to carry our responsibilities at this time. Nothing short of a revolution is going to protect us from the coming storms."

They said they will be holding a final Just Stop Oil protest in Parliament Square on April 26.

In the past three years, Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested for numerous direct action protests, including disrupting a West End performance of The Tempest, blocking roads, pouring paint on a robot at a Tesla shop and spraying orange powder on Stonehenge.

Earlier this month, six protesters, including the group's co-founder Roger Hallam, won reductions at the Court of Appeal in their jail terms for their roles in Just Stop Oil protests in 2022.

Just Stop Oil's most notorious protests

Soup thrown over Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting

Protesters hurled two tins of soup at the painting in the National Gallery in October 2022.

They then glued themselves to the wall beside it.

Protesters throw soup on famous Van Gogh painting

Stonehenge defaced with orange paint

Climate activists targeted Stonehenge with orange spray just before summer solstice in 2024.

At least two of the giant stone monoliths were defaced, causing an uproar among Brits.

English Heritage describes Stonehenge as perhaps the world's most famous prehistoric monument.

Eco-protest group appears to vandalise Stonehenge with orange paint ahead of Summer Solstice

Stormed the track at the British Grand Prix

Five activists from Just Stop Oil forced their way onto the track during the British Grand Prix in 2022.

The protestors were dragged away by marshals as a number of drivers sped by.

One spectator described it as a "heart in mouth moment as they ran on and the cars came round the corner".

We will not be spectators to government inaction. There can be NO NEW OIL in the UK. And whilst there is, action will continue. #BritishGP2022 #Formula1 #F1 #JustStopOil pic.twitter.com/5c1HXuWoXk — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 3, 2022

Nightmare on the M25

The group caused rush hour chaos in November 2022, bringing the motorway to a halt in several locations as they climbed to the overhead gantries.

The M25 was closed between junctions 8-9, 10-11, 14-16, 20-21 at the M1 junction, and at junctions 26-27.

National Highways said there were subsequently delays of 60 minutes, with congestion for five miles.

Just Stop Oil protest on M25 for second straight day

Gatecrashed West End performance of The Tempest

In one of the group's final protests, which took place in January 2025, they climbed on stage at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane during a performance of The Tempest.

They held a sign which read 'Over 1.5 Degrees is a Global Shipwreck' - a reference to the revelation that 2024 was the first full year over the 1.5 degree safe limit for global temperature rise.