Ed Sheeran 'on cloud nine' after birth of baby girl

Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his daughter. Picture: PA/ Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his "beautiful and healthy" baby daughter with his wife Cherry.

Sharing a picture of a knitted blanket and some baby socks, the popstar said the couple had called her Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

He wrote: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time.

"Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x"

More to follow...