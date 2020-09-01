Ed Sheeran 'on cloud nine' after birth of baby girl

1 September 2020, 09:14 | Updated: 1 September 2020, 09:22

Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his daughter
Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his daughter. Picture: PA/ Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his "beautiful and healthy" baby daughter with his wife Cherry.

Sharing a picture of a knitted blanket and some baby socks, the popstar said the couple had called her Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

He wrote: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time.

"Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x"

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Marcus Rashford is spearheading a task force to tackle child poverty in the UK

Marcus Rashford warns of 'devastating' effects of child poverty as he launches new task force

56 mins ago

Adele posted this photo of her wearing Bantu knots in her hair

Adele's Bantu knots: Is this cultural appropriation?

1 hour ago

Most pupils will be three months behind when schools reopen this week

7 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Mysterious deaths of elephants in Zimbabwe forest investigated

3 hours ago

New coronavirus measures have been brought in after tourists tested positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus crackdown rules brought in for Zante after Tui flight outbreak

4 hours ago

US tops six million coronavirus cases - up one million in three weeks

15 hours ago

The News Explained

Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's U-turns: A full list

14 days ago

Professor Hal explains what we saw during the Beirut explosion

Professor Hal explains what happened during Beirut explosion

26 days ago

More than 70-thousand restaurants, cafes and pubs are offering half price meals from today - subsidised by the UK Government

Eat Out To Help Out: How do you take part in the 50% off scheme?

29 days ago