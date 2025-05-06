Moment Eddie 'The Beast' Hall chases drivers who 'scared his children' by sitting outside his home for 25 minutes

Eddie Hall's expletive-laden rant was caught on camera. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

This is the moment a former 'World's Strongest Man' furiously confronted drivers who had parked outside his house late at night and refused to leave.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Eddie "the Beast" Hall, 37, was caught on camera chasing the three cars on the street outside his home in Stoke-on-Trent on Monday at 9pm.

Hall can be heard shouting that the drivers had upset his children in an expletive-laden rant.

The drivers themselves said that he was scaring their children.

After the footage emerged on social media, Hall released his own statement explaining his actions - and said he had been threatened first.

He said: "9pm at night and you and 2 other cars pull up beeping [their] horns outside the house...

"You woke my young children up and they became very scared!"

He said he had asked the drivers to leave "very politely" after 15 minutes, but they continued to wait outside.

Hall said the drivers had spent 25 minutes outside his home before he went outside, adding that the footage that emerged was just the last 30 seconds of a long interaction.

The strongman said that one of the drivers had threatened to knock him out, which had enraged him.

"If you think harassing my house and waking my kids up at 9pm at night is acceptable then you're not reasonable human beings," he said.

"We all see red when it comes to protecting our families especially when it comes to young children."

Hall added: "My house is not a public attraction", warning other prospective visitors that he is not "public property to use as a photo shoot",

He also said he was "deeply sorry" for upsetting the drivers' children.

Hall's wife Alexandra backed up his account, saying she had also tried to get the drivers to move away.

'We feel like we live in a goldfish bowl, people knock on our house, drive past, shout, beep, every 30 minutes.'How do you think that makes our children feel????

"No, this isn’t the price of fame, it’s stalking, it’s scary, it’s intimidating and it’s not fair."

She said the footage of the confrontation was really just "a dad protecting his babies and a very small piece of the picture".

Hall won the World's Strongest Man competition in 2017, and has since moved on to mixed martial arts and a fledgling media career.