Edinburgh University apologises after inquiry finds it promoted racist scientific theories

27 July 2025, 11:27

Edinburgh University's McEwan Hall
Edinburgh University's McEwan Hall. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The University of Edinburgh has published a review into historic links to slavery and colonialism following four years of research, and issued an apology.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Principal and vice chancellor, Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, issued a formal statement following the University of Edinburgh's Race Review and pledged to "learn and move forward" from the report, which was commissioned in 2021.

Nearly 50 recommendations were made following a subsequent policy report and the work was overseen by Scotland's first black professor, Professor Sir Geoff Palmer, who had seen a draft of the review and contributed to feedback before he died in June.

The report, Decolonised Transformations: Confronting the University of Edinburgh's History and Legacies of Enslavement and Colonialism, has been published online, amid a public pledge to address racial discrimination and inequality.

Read more: Starmer to push Trump on Gaza ceasefire talks as Israel announces ‘tactical pauses’ in parts of strip

Read more: Taliban fighters 'among those evacuated to UK' following Afghan data leak

Archival research examined how the "legacies of wealth" amassed from slavery and colonialism in the 17th and 18th centuries can be traced to contemporary endowments and capital campaigns, and how leading thinkers of the Scottish Enlightenment, who were also prominent University figures in the 18th Century, promoted theories of racial inferiority and white supremacism used to justify colonialism.

Last year, the University funded further research into its historical links with Arthur Balfour, who played a key role in the creation of Israel and was a former Chancellor of the university as well as Prime Minister and Conservative politician.

Sir Peter said: "Only by fully engaging with and understanding the entirety of our institutional past can we truly learn and move forward. We are unwavering in our commitment to a future where racism, racial discrimination, and racialised inequalities have no place in higher education or society.

"We cannot have a selective memory about our past, focusing only on the historical achievements which make us feel proud."

He paid tribute to Sir Geoff Palmour and said the work would "honour his memory through our ongoing commitment to advancing race equality within our institution and in society more broadly" amid data showing under-representation of racially and ethnically minoritised staff and students, disparities in degree awarding and challenges in seeking support for racism.

Among recommendations in the report was the creation of a Naming Approval Committee to manage requests for naming or renaming University buildings in a bid to consider how it acknowledges its historic links to racism and colonialism on campus.

A response group identified actions as part of "reparative justice", including continued research into racial injustice, strengthening connections with minoritised communities, boosting scholarships, as well as reinforcing anti-racist educational programmes, after the findings.

The university pledged to achieve "meaningful change" and transparency, and to "learn from and repair its past".

Professor Tommy Curry, co-chairman of the Race Review's research and engagement working group, said: "This review demonstrates a level of self-reflection that very few institutions have had the courage to embark on.

"We have fundamentally changed what we understood as the Scottish Enlightenment. We have shown that the study of racial difference had a major home here, and that there are legacies of discrimination that we still have to correct today.

"We hope our findings will enable the University to emerge as a better version of itself. This sets a standard for other institutions to not only reconsider their historical perspectives and legacies, but also their institutional culture."

Dr Nicola Frith, co-chairwoman of the Race Review's research and engagement working group, said: "We've placed a huge amount of effort into joining the dots between the past and present to uncover the impact on our students, staff and community from racially and ethnically minoritised communities.

"Now it can be in the business of producing decolonised and reparatory forms of knowledge that genuinely embrace and include those communities it has harmed in the way that it thinks, acts and is structured."

Fiona McClement, co-leader of the Race Review response group, said: "The University exists to produce and disseminate knowledge for the betterment of society.

"Now we need to look at what this means for our future, and how we can move forward within a framework of reparative justice principles.

"Our aspiration is to be an anti-racist organisation. We want to ensure that are a welcoming and nurturing environment in which all members of our community feel a sense of belonging, and can flourish and succeed without facing unjust racialised barriers"

Chris Cox, vice principal of philanthropy and advancement at the University of Edinburgh and chairman of the Race Review's policy report, said: "Universities are all about opening up difficult conversations such as those raised by our Race Review.

"Our response isn't based on closing down these discussions, but on beginning new and important ones.

"In addressing our legacy, we have the chance to plan for a better future and celebrate the full diversity of our community."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ministers have pledged to make it easier to open new bars, music venues and cafes as part of plans to rejuvenate the high street.

Pubs to stay open later and get protection from noise complaints in plans to ‘protect pavement pints’
Transgender people and their supporters hold a banner reading 'Protect Trans+ Youth' during the seventh Trans Pride protest march in London

Record 100,000 protest transphobia in London in ‘largest Trans Pride event in history’

The 2002 film was a surprise box office hit

Bend It Like Beckham director confirms long-awaited sequel

Palestinians queue for hot meals amid worsening crisis in Gaza.

Israel to airdrop aid to Gaza tonight with new humanitarian corridors for United Nations convoys, IDF says
Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks to Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo of England in the dressing room

Prince William tells Lionesses the nation is proud of them in Euros good luck message

Mathew Hulbert and his mother Jackie.

'I feel sorry for doctors': Man whose mother waited 11 hours for ambulance says strikes are 'pro justice and fairness'

World News

See more World News

High winds and scorching temperatures have kept the flames roaring, with the smell of burning wood carried as far as central Athens

Mass evacuations as wildfires tear through Greece amid 44C heatwave

1 hour ago

Keir Starmer is expected to press Donald Trump on the revival of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas as the UK prepares to join efforts to airdrop aid into Gaza.

Starmer to push Trump on Gaza ceasefire talks as Israel announces ‘tactical pauses’ in parts of strip

5 hours ago

Firefighting teams responded from the air and on the ground to the fire that broke out in Krioneri near Athens

Wildfire rages through Athens suburb as residents told to evacuate

12 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News