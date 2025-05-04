Seven Iranian men arrested in counter-terror raids across UK, as public warned to 'stay vigilant'

File photo of Metropolitan Police In London. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

Eight men, including seven Iranians, have been arrested in counter-terrorism raids across the UK, concerning two separate suspected plots.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Five men - four of whom are Iranian - were arrested on Saturday in London, the north-west and Swindon.

Separately, three other Iranian men were detained in London, also on Saturday, on suspicion of separate offences.

All of the men currently remain in police custody.

The arrests in the first plot were in connection to a "suspected plot to target a specific premises", according to the Met police.

Police said: "Officers have been in contact with the affected site to make them aware and provide relevant advice and support, but for operational reasons, we are not able to provide further information at this time."

Officers were carrying out searches at addresses in the Greater Manchester, London and Swindon areas in connection with the suspected terror offence.

The police confirmed the detained men in the first suspected plot are:

• A 29-year-old man arrested in the Swindon area

• A 46-year-old man arrested in west London

• A 29-year-old man arrested in the Stockport area

• A 40-year-old man arrested in the Rochdale area

• A man whose age was not confirmed arrested in the Manchester area.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and we are working closely with those at the affected site to keep them updated.

"The investigation is still in its early stages and we are exploring various lines of enquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter.

"We understand the public may be concerned and as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us.

"We are working closely with local officers in the areas where we have made arrests today and I'd like to thank police colleagues around the country for their ongoing support."

New Scotland Yard Sign London. Picture: Getty

Separate investigation

The second set of arrests form part of another investigation being led by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

Police said that Counter Terrorism policing units had taken three Iranian men into custody in London on Saturday.

Two of the men, aged 39 and 44 respectively, were arrested at separate addresses in north-west London.

A 55-year-old man was also apprehended at a third address, located in west London.

The London trio were arrested and detained under section 27 of the National Security Act 2023 and remain in custody, a police statement said.

Searches also continue at the three addresses across London.