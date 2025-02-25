Breaking News

Elizabeth Line train driver strikes called off after new pay offer

Aslef has called off two strikes. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Planned strikes by train drivers on London's Elizabeth Line have been called off following a new pay offer.

Members of Aslef were due to walk out on Thursday and again on Saturday due to the ongoing dispute over pay.

The union's executive committee will meet to consider the revised offer from MTR, the Elizabeth Line's operators, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, strikes are still set to go ahead on March 8 and 10.

No further announcements have been made as to whether they will also be suspended.

Members previously voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action.

It was due to cause major disruption, with Transport for London (TfL) urging passengers to check before they travel and warning that there would be a significantly reduced service.

Mike Bagshaw, Managing Director for MTR Elizabeth line, said: "Following intensive talks with Aslef to resolve this dispute and avoid disruptive strike action for our customers, we have put forward an enhanced offer, including a 1.5x rate for rest day working with further improvements to terms and conditions.

"This builds upon the original offer of a 4.5% pay increase and enhanced terms and conditions, which would have maintained some of the highest salaries in the industry.

"In the meantime, we have worked closely with Transport for London to implement a robust contingency plan, ensuring customers are informed of alternative travel options during the strike."

MTR will cease to operate the Elizabeth line on May 24, at which point it will hand over to a consortium of Go-Ahead Group, Tokyo Metro and Sumitomo Corporation.