Elizabeth Line train drivers to stage series of strikes amid pay dispute

Elizabeth Line train drivers will go on strike. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Train drivers on London's Elizabeth Line are to stage a series of strikes in the next few weeks in a dispute over pay.

Members of Aslef will walk out on February 27 and on March 1, 8 and 10 from 00:01 to 23:59.

They are employed by MTR on the popular line, which runs through central London.

Mick Whelan, Aslef's general secretary, said: "Our members have been instrumental in the success of the Elizabeth line - it's a partnership, in practice, between the company and its employees - but, despite our best efforts, MTR has decided not to recognise the input, the importance, and the value of train drivers in this success."

The drivers previously voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action.

Mr Whelan added: "I suspect that the company's intransigence is because it has lost the contract with Transport for London (TfL) to run the Elizabeth line.

"If that is indeed the case, it is very disappointing to see the company behave this way."

Nigel Gibson, one of Aslef's full-time district organisers and lead officer with MTR, said: "Taking action is always a last resort, because we do not want to inconvenience passengers and our members do not want to lose money, and I hope that the company, seeing the strength of feeling amongst our members, their drivers, will do the right thing and return to the negotiating table."

