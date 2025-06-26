The end of extra fees for bringing a cabin bag on planes? EU plans change to airline rules

Passengers might soon be able to bring a cabin bag onto flights operated by EU airlines for free under new rules. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Passengers might soon be able to bring a cabin bag onto flights operated by EU airlines for free under new rules.

European Union lawmakers have voted to approve a proposal that will ban airlines from charging passengers extra fees to bring carry-on luggage on board.

If approved, the rules will give holidaymakers the right to bring a handbag or suitcase weighing up to 7kg and measuring less than 100cm free of charge.

Passengers will also be allowed to bring a smaller personal item which fits under their seat.

The rules would apply to all flights between the EU and UK, as well as all flights within the EU.

“Today's vote marks an important step toward fairer and more transparent travel,” Matteo Ricci, vice-president of the EU Committee on Transport and Tourism said.

He added that the bill will “introduce concrete measures such as the clear definition of free hand luggage up to a maximum size of 100cm, a fundamental right to avoid unjustified extra costs.”

Ricci, who is the bill’s lead sponsor, said free hand luggage was “a fundamental right to avoid unjustified extra costs”, ensuring a “fairer and more efficient system”.

The change could deal a significant blow to budget airlines such as Ryanair, easyJet and Wizz Air, who all charge extra for cabin luggage.

But the bad news is that some airlines might try to recoup the loss in revenue by raising ticket prices.

Airlines for Europe Managing Director Ourania Georgoutsakou told Politico: “The European Parliament should let travellers decide what services they want, what services they pay for and, importantly, what services they don’t.”

The organisation, which says it represents 70% of European air traffic, added that its members wouldn’t be able to implement the change because of a lack of space on board.

These member airlines include British Airways, Ryanair and EasyJet, as well as Jet2, Buzz and TUI.

A typical airplane cabin has 180 seats, but only fits about 90 trolley bags in the overhead storage compartments.

While the proposal has been approved by the European Parliament, it still needs to be approved by at least 55% of EU member states.

But this can take a while, and airplane lobbies will be expected to push back on the law in the meantime.

During the meeting, the EU transport committee also agreed that airlines should be banned from being able to charge a seat selection fee for children under the age of 12.

It also wants to introduce a standardised, common form passengers can fill out across airlines for compensations and reimbursement requests.