End of the summer holiday? Families told to go away at Easter instead to save thousands

10 February 2025, 13:54 | Updated: 10 February 2025, 13:55

Travel agency says people should look to go away at Easter instead to save money
Travel agency says people should look to go away at Easter instead to save money. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A major travel agent is urging families to go on holiday during Easter rather than the summer to save money.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On the Beach said making the switch could save families thousands of pounds as well as annual leave, as the Easter period has two bank holidays.

This would result in lower demand - and a drop in prices - over the peak summer period, it added.

On the Beach bookings since the start of February for departures during the Easter holidays have been an average of 50% cheaper than those in the summer, representing a saving of £1,268.

On the Beach says families could save thousands of pounds as well as annual leave
On the Beach says families could save thousands of pounds as well as annual leave. Picture: Alamy

Read More: The exact date and time clocks change in March 2025 and what is British Summer Time?

Read More: Holidaymakers hit by above-inflation rises in cost of summer trips – analysis

Zoe Harris, the company's chief customer officer, said: "As an online travel agent, we don't control the price of hotels or flights. "Due to the incredible demand for holidays during summer, and limited availability, prices are increased by hoteliers and flight providers and this cost is passed on to the customer via us.

"We want this to change, but it's only achievable if people change their holiday habits. "This year is the latest Easter has fallen for five years.

Holidaying during the break means you can enjoy highs of up to 30 degrees in Egypt, 24 degrees in Greece and the Canaries, and 22 degrees in Turkey.

"So you get sunshine, a tan and save a whole lot of cash all while helping drive down prices for summer."

On the Beach gave an example of a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at a four-star hotel in Costa Blanca, Spain, including flights, which for a family of four costs £2,175 over Easter and £3,712 in August.has context menu

Latest News

See more Latest News

The parents of the victims of the Southport attack have called for change

'We will never feel true happiness again': Parents of Southport victims pay tribute to daughters as they call for change
Keith Kellogg has reportedly told allies he is preparing 'end of war' options to present to Donald Trump

America's Russia-Ukraine envoy preparing 'end of war options' to present to Trump

Labour MP Ashley Dalton

Keir Starmer names replacement for Labour MP sacked after sending offensive messages in vile WhatsApp chat
The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Mystery grows over couple found dead in rural France as friends reject murder-suicide theory
Loose Women stars Andrea McLean, Denise Welch, Lisa Maxwell and Sally Lindsay

Loose Women star rushed to hospital and diagnosed with severe pneumonia and sepsis after collapsing at home
Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

World News

See more World News

Three Israeli Hostages Released As Part Of Ceasefire Deal

Abuse suffered by Hamas hostages during their 500 days in captivity revealed

14 hours ago

Garda

Man arrested after several people stabbed in Dublin

19 hours ago

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing

easyJet flight forced to make emergency landing after pilot collapses on board

23 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

5 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News