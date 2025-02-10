End of the summer holiday? Families told to go away at Easter instead to save thousands

Travel agency says people should look to go away at Easter instead to save money. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A major travel agent is urging families to go on holiday during Easter rather than the summer to save money.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On the Beach said making the switch could save families thousands of pounds as well as annual leave, as the Easter period has two bank holidays.

This would result in lower demand - and a drop in prices - over the peak summer period, it added.

On the Beach bookings since the start of February for departures during the Easter holidays have been an average of 50% cheaper than those in the summer, representing a saving of £1,268.

On the Beach says families could save thousands of pounds as well as annual leave. Picture: Alamy

Read More: The exact date and time clocks change in March 2025 and what is British Summer Time?

Read More: Holidaymakers hit by above-inflation rises in cost of summer trips – analysis

Zoe Harris, the company's chief customer officer, said: "As an online travel agent, we don't control the price of hotels or flights. "Due to the incredible demand for holidays during summer, and limited availability, prices are increased by hoteliers and flight providers and this cost is passed on to the customer via us.

"We want this to change, but it's only achievable if people change their holiday habits. "This year is the latest Easter has fallen for five years.

Holidaying during the break means you can enjoy highs of up to 30 degrees in Egypt, 24 degrees in Greece and the Canaries, and 22 degrees in Turkey.

"So you get sunshine, a tan and save a whole lot of cash all while helping drive down prices for summer."

On the Beach gave an example of a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at a four-star hotel in Costa Blanca, Spain, including flights, which for a family of four costs £2,175 over Easter and £3,712 in August.has context menu