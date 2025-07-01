Energy bills set to rise from 2026 to fund network improvements, Ofgem says

1 July 2025, 08:47

A senior man holding his head trying to cope the raising cost of energy and tax bills.
Energy bills are poised to increase by £104 over a five year period. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

Energy bills are set to increase by £24 a year from 2026 to help fund improvements on gas networks and electricity grids as it transitions to green power.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Customers would pay an additional £104 by 2031, comprising of £30 for gas networks and £74 on electricity, under the provisional new Ofgem measures.

It comes as 21 million households in the UK today saw their gas and electricity bills drop by £11 a month under the regulator's latest price cap.

Speaking about the proposed future rise, Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem CEO, insisted that "doing nothing is not an option and will cost customers more" as plans for a £24billion investment programme were unveiled.

The additional funds will enhance energy security while enabling the transmission of more clean energy from renewable sources.

Read more: Government chatbot set to help public deal with bureaucracy

Read more: Plug-in panels and boost to rooftop installations among Government’s solar plans

File photo dated 03/02/22 of an online energy bill. Households have been urged to send in meter readings ahead of the energy price cap falling by 7% on Tuesday. Issue date: Monday June 30, 2025.
The additional cost will fund improvements on the gas and electricity networks. Picture: Alamy

Mr Brearley said: “Britain’s reliance on imported gas has left us at the mercy of volatile international gas prices which during the energy crisis would have caused bills to rise as high as £4000 for an average household without government support.

"Even today the price cap can move up or down by hundreds of pounds with little we can do about it.  

“This record investment will deliver a homegrown energy system that is better for Britain and better for customers. It will ensure the system has greater resilience against shocks from volatile gas prices we don’t control."

He added: “Doing nothing is not an option and will cost consumers more – this is critical national infrastructure. The sooner we build the network we need, and invest to strengthen our resilience, the lower the cost for bill payers will be in the future.  

“However, this can’t be done at any price, which is why we have built in cost controls and negotiated a fair deal for both investors and consumers. And we won’t hesitate to intervene if network companies don’t deliver on time and on budget.”

A smart meter displays daily electricity consumption above a pile of gas & electricity energy bills.
The draft measure will save customers money over time, Ofgem said. Picture: Alamy

Of the additional £104 cost by 2031 for customers, around half is needed for the gas and electricity grids to maintain "safety, resilience, and reliability", according to Ofgem.

The remainder, around £52, will be used to expand the capacity of the electricity grid to deal with the rising demands of a more electrified energy system, as we move away from gas.

The £52 cost is expected to lead to around £80 of savings for customers compared to not upgrading and expanding the electricity and gas networks.

These costs should also reduce even further as the benefits from the investment fully materialise through the 2030s.      

The draft determinations are now published for consultation with final decisions made by the end of 2025.

Latest News

See more Latest News

New parents hold their newborn son.

Full review of parental leave and pay launched over claims current system is 'not working'

A criminal probe has been launched into the performance by punk rap duo Bob Vylan

BBC slammed for praising Glastonbury 'bleeping bandits' days after Bob Vylan’s anti-Semitic tirade
Oliver Tarvet celebrates during his match against Leandro Riedi on day one of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Monday June 30, 2025.

British world No 733 wins on Wimbledon debut – but will not get to keep £99k prize money

T

BBC boss Tim Davie dragged into Glastonbury chant row - as culture secretary slams 'a problem of leadership'
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts as he won the men's singles first-round match against Fabio Fognini of Italy

Alcaraz narrowly avoids 'biggest upset in Wimbledon history' in gruelling five-setter with Fabio Fognini
Sandy Gall's journalism career spanned more than 50 years

Legendary journalist and TV presenter Sandy Gall dies at 97

World News

See more World News

Palestinians mourn by bodies of relatives killed in an Israeli strike on Al-Baqa cafeteria on Gaza City seafront, at the city's Al-Shifa hospital

'All I see is blood': Gaza seafront cafe popular with students hit by Israeli airstrike with at least 30 people killed

12 mins ago

An 82-year-old woman has now died from her injuries sustained in the attack, officials say.

Colorado firebomb attack on Israel solidarity walkers leaves Holocaust survivor, 82, dead after suffering severe injuries

1 hour ago

Disney Dream is a cruise ship operated by Disney Cruise Line, part of The Walt Disney Company. Aerial view

Father jumps off Disney cruise ship after daughter topples overboard - as rescue operation launched

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News