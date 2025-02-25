Energy bills to increase again as price cap rises more than expected

25 February 2025, 07:07 | Updated: 25 February 2025, 07:20

Energy bills are set to rise again
Energy bills are set to rise again. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Energy bills are set to rise again, with the price cap lifted by more than expected.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Regulator Ofgem announced on Tuesday that its energy price cap would go up by 6% from 1 April, taking the typical gas and electricity bill to £1,849 per year, from £1,738.

Industry onlookers had expected the price cap to rise by 5%.

Ofgem said a recent spike in wholesale prices was the main driver of the price rise, accounting for around 78% of the total increase, while a small increase in policy costs and associated inflationary pressures made up a further 22%.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: "We know that no price rise is ever welcome, and that the cost of energy remains a huge challenge for many households.

Read more: Nearly three million more households could get energy bill discounts next winter, Labour says

Read more: Landlords face £6k bill to meet higher energy efficiency targets under government plans

Tom Swarbrick wonders whether energy bills coming down will do much against 'hellhole' housing

"But our reliance on international gas markets leads to volatile wholesale prices, and continues to drive up bills, which is why it's more important than ever that we're driving forward investment in a cleaner, homegrown system.

"Energy debts that began during the energy crisis have reached record levels and without intervention will continue to grow. This puts families under huge stress and increases costs for all customers. We're developing plans that could give households with unmanageable debt the clean slate they need to move forward.

"We welcome the Government's support for these plans, and their plans to expand the Warm Home Discount, which will also offer financial help to nearly three million more households that need it most.

"If anyone is worried about paying their bills, I would urge them to reach out to their supplier to make sure they're getting all the help they can. Where possible, switching or fixing tariffs now could also help to bring costs down and provide certainty over coming payments."

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband | 07/02/25

It comes as the government said on Tuesday that it was looking to expand its financial support for energy bills.

Ministers said next winter one in five families in Britain would get financial help.

Around 2.7 million extra households, including nearly one million with children, would be eligible for the £150 Warm Home Discount next winter, the government added.

This would bring the total number of recipient homes to an estimated 6.1 million.

Responding to the price cap rise, Simon Francis, coordinator of campaign group the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, called for billions more in support for vulnerable customers.

He said it is "crucial to provide support for vulnerable households struggling with energy costs now", calling for £13.2 billion of support at the Government's upcoming spending review.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband. Picture: Getty

"The big question will be how do we pay for these improvements in support. Both Warm Home Discounts and debt relief are traditionally funded through our energy bills.

"Yet the energy industry makes billions of pounds in profit every year and it beggars belief that Ofgem is increasing the profit allowance for suppliers in the current climate.

"For now, the advice for households is to make the most of existing energy efficiency schemes and if customers do shop around for a lower energy bill, they must use their own energy usage on price comparison sites."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ocean Infinity is searching for the downed plane

British team launches 'final search' for MH370, in bid to solve mystery of vanished plane 11 years on
The BBC has pulled the documentary from iPlayer while it does more 'due diligence'

BBC Gaza documentary cameraman ‘celebrated October 7 attacks’ as cost of film is revealed

Bessborough Road, where the crash took place

Pedestrian in her 40s killed in London bus crash as car driver arrested for dangerous driving
Boris Johnson has said the UK should spend more on defence

UK should spend 3% of GDP on defence and could send up to 10,000 troops to Ukraine, Boris Johnson tells LBC
Ambassador Dorothy Camille Shea, chargé d'affaires ad interim of the United States, speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine

US sides with Russia twice in failed UN votes over Ukraine, as assembly calls for end to war
One person has died after a bus crash in Harrow

One dead in horror London bus crash, as three left injured

World News

See more World News

Mitchell Ring was forced to sit near the body for several hours

Couple forced to sit next to dead woman for hours after she collapsed on long-haul flight

2 hours ago

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay

8 hours ago

Clint Hill, the US secret service agent who leapt onto the back of John F Kennedy's limousine after the president was shot, has died aged 93.

Secret Service agent who jumped onto JFK’s limousine after assassination Clint Hill dies aged 93

9 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News