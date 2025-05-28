Energy companies ordered to pay out £70 million in compensation over forced meter fittings

28 May 2025, 05:30 | Updated: 28 May 2025, 05:41

Gas hob cooker flame alight cost of energy UK
Gas hob cooker flame alight cost of energy UK. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Energy companies are paying out more £70 million in compensation and financial support to customers, with tens of thousands to receive up to £1,000 each.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The payouts could result in debts being written off in response to the scandal over the forced fitting of prepayment meters.

It follows a review by the regulator, Ofgem, of the way suppliers switched often vulnerable customers to paying upfront, without their agreement, after they fell behind with their bills.

Energy UK, representing energy firms, said suppliers had worked hard to "put things right", following the intervention by Ofgem.

Read more: Food prices increase for fourth month in a row as customers warned of ‘more difficult times ahead’

Read more: Best value supermarket meal deals revealed - as cost of lunch deals continues to creep up

Freeze freezing British Gas van / sign / logo covered in sparkles / sparkling frost on cold frosty icy winter morning. UK. Could be used to illustrate rising gas bills and energy prices.
Freeze freezing British Gas van / sign / logo covered in sparkles / sparkling frost on cold frosty icy winter morning. UK. Could be used to illustrate rising gas bills and energy prices. Picture: Alamy

Eligible customers could receive payments starting at £40, rising to £250 or £500, depending on the way they were treated by their energy supplier, or where processes were not followed adequately.

The highest payouts of £1,000 were for customers who had faced "inappropriate installation", Ofgem said.

Some may already have received help, or have been contacted by their energy supplier.

Ofgem has said if this is not the case, customers did not need to take any action as compensation would be paid directly into customer accounts.

"Our priority has been to put things right for those who weren't treated properly, and ensure we don't see bad practice repeated," said Tim Jarvis, Ofgem's director general of markets.

File photo dated 03/02/22 of an online energy bill. The energy price cap will fall by 7% from July 1 for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales, Ofgem has said. Issue date: Friday May 23, 2025.
File photo dated 03/02/22 of an online energy bill. The energy price cap will fall by 7% from July 1 for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales, Ofgem has said. Issue date: Friday May 23, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The scandal erupted two years ago, at the peak of the cost of living crisis, with energy prices spiking after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It emerged that energy firms were switching people who were struggling to pay their bills onto prepayment methods, either by remotely changing their smart meter to prepay mode, or by entering the property to install a new meter.

Ofgem responded by suspending all forced installations and launching a review of the practice from January 2022 to January 2023.

That review has found that suppliers "fell short of required standards" in the way they had treated customers.

However, the nearly £74m Ofgem announced was being dispersed applies only to customers at eight suppliers: Scottish Power, EDF, E.ON, Octopus, Utility Warehouse, Good Energy, Tru Energy, and Ecotricity.

These firms had already disbursed £55m in financial support, Ofgem said. Another £5.6m would be paid in compensation to 40,000 affected customers. A further £13m would be used to write off debt for customers who had had a forced meter installation.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A young caucasian man in pajamas in bed about to take some blue pills from a brown bottle

Urgent warning after two die in London taking ‘blue pills’

Doctor working with medical imaging and technology to provide accurate diagnosis.

New study reveals the childhood cancers which take the longest to diagnose

Water St the morning after the tragic events just after the LFC trophy parade when a car was driven into the crowd injuring at least 50 people

Liverpool crash victim ‘pleaded with driver to stop’ before car mowed him down as motorist arrested for attempted murder
One in ten women say they have been spat on while running, a new study reveals.

'Hurtful and traumatising': Rise in men 'spitting' on women runners in disturbing new form of street harassment
Gayanne Potter told LBC she feels "absolutely sick".

Leading voiceover artist ‘violated’ by ScotRail AI announcements using her voice without 'permission'
Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout will star as Hermione, Harry and Ron in the new Harry Potter TV series.

Harry Potter and the new cast revealed: First pic of child stars ahead of TV series

World News

See more World News

Refinery with smoke and global warming concept

Global temperatures set to rise above 1.5C threshold over next five years

4 mins ago

THAILAND PATTAYA MARKET THAI FOOD

Cardiovascular disease rates in Southeast Asia soar by 148% in 30 years according to latest figures

55 mins ago

Palestinians carry boxes containing food and humanitarian aid packages delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Hamas tells Gazans facing food shortages to stay away from US-linked aid deliveries

7 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News