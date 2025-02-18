England's top judge slams Starmer and Badenoch over Gaza family immigration comments

18 February 2025, 12:00 | Updated: 18 February 2025, 12:43

England's top judge slams Starmer and Badenoch over Gaza family immigration comments
England's top judge slams Starmer and Badenoch over Gaza family immigration comments. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

England's top judge has condemned comments made by Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch after a Gazan family came to UK under the Ukraine settlement scheme.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Baroness Carr told reporters on Tuesday she was "deeply troubled to learn of the exchanges on February 12 at Prime Minister's Question time".

The PM made the comments during last Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions, after Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch raised the family's case in the Commons.

The exchange saw the pair discuss the Gazan family, made up of six people, who had applied for right to remain in the UK.

The family had applied for asylum under a scheme designed for Ukrainian refugees.

Their application was refused but they have been allowed to stay after a decision by upper tribunal judges.

Read more: Cracks over Starmer’s 'premature' peacekeeping plan as Europe left ‘irritated’ following crisis summit

Read more: Vladimir Putin 'ready to meet Zelensky', Moscow says as Russia-US peace talks underway

London, England, UK. 15th July, 2024. Lady Chief Justice The Right Honourable the Baroness CARR OF WALTON-ON-THE-HILL is seen at the back door of Royal Courts of Justice. (Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire)
London, England, UK. 15th July, 2024. Lady Chief Justice The Right Honourable the Baroness CARR OF WALTON-ON-THE-HILL is seen at the back door of Royal Courts of Justice. (Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire). Picture: Alamy

The judges cited Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) as the reason for allowing their settlement in the UK.

On Tuesday, Baroness Carr hit out at the exchange and both leaders for making an example of the family as an instance of what Starmer described as a "loophole" in the system that needed closing.

Baroness Carr said: "I think it started from a question from the Opposition suggesting that the decision in a certain case was wrong and obviously the Prime Minister's response to that.

"Both question and the answer were unacceptable."

"It is for the Government visibly to respect and protect the independence of the judiciary.

Westminster, London, UK. 5th February, 2025. The Palace of Westminster including the House of Commons and Big Ben.
Westminster, London, UK. 5th February, 2025. The Palace of Westminster including the House of Commons and Big Ben. Picture: Alamy

"Where parties, including the Government, disagree with their findings, they should do so through the appellate process."

Ms Badenoch said the decision was "completely wrong" during last week's Prime Minister's Questions.

It's a comment that saw Sir Keir reply: "I do not agree with the decision. She's right."

It follows reports of another case of a Nigerian woman who tried eight times to secure asylum in Britain before finally being granted the right to stay after joining a terrorist organisation.

The woman, 49, who has not been named, arrived in Britain in 2011 and was initially refused leave to remain in 2013.

She appealed eight times, citing her right to family life, then arguing she was a victim of trafficking, then the next year she said she needed political asylum, but this was also rejected.

She eventually became involved with  the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) in 2016.

The separatist group, who were waging a small-scale guerrilla war against the state, were designated a terror group in Nigeria, but not in the UK.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Healey's comments came following Russia-US Peake talks in Saudi Arabia.

UK facing 'new era of threat' from Russia, Defence Secretary says as he unveils ‘biggest military shake up in 50 years’
An assistant referee has been charged with child sexual offences.

Assistant referee for FA Cup and football league games charged with child sexual offence

Corinna Schumacher, right, has broken her silence on the case involving a plot to reveal Formula One star Michael Schumacher's health secrets.

Michael Schumacher's wife breaks silence after three men guilty of blackmail plot to reveal F1 legend's health secrets
Doctor Who

Doctor Who faces axe as Nucti Gatwa 'quits' show amid drop in ratings over 'woke' storylines
Bristol, UK. 19th Mar, 2020. Petrol now under £1 a litre as the drop in oil prices hits the forecourt. 99.9p a litre at Costco, Avonmouth, Bristol. Credit: Julian Kemp/Alamy Live News

Ten people injured after 'noxious substance' thrown in Costco as police hold teenage suspect
Alhaurin El Grande Malaga Province Spain Church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación

Heartbreak as Brit pensioner, 90, 'starves to death in her Spanish home' as son, 63, 'found dead in property'

World News

See more World News

The plane, which was carrying 80 people, slid down onto the icy runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport before bursting into flames

Horrifying video shows moment Delta plane crashes on tarmac and bursts into flames at Toronto airport

7 mins ago

Passengers escape Flipped over Delta plane after it crashed while landing in Toronto

'We were hanging upside down like bats': Survivors reveal fear and chaos inside flipped over Delta plane

34 mins ago

Craig and Lindsay Foreman

British couple on round-the-world motorbike adventure charged with espionage by Iranian authorities

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News