England's top judge slams Starmer and Badenoch over Gaza family immigration comments. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

England's top judge has condemned comments made by Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch after a Gazan family came to UK under the Ukraine settlement scheme.

Baroness Carr told reporters on Tuesday she was "deeply troubled to learn of the exchanges on February 12 at Prime Minister's Question time".

The PM made the comments during last Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions, after Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch raised the family's case in the Commons.

The exchange saw the pair discuss the Gazan family, made up of six people, who had applied for right to remain in the UK.

The family had applied for asylum under a scheme designed for Ukrainian refugees.

Their application was refused but they have been allowed to stay after a decision by upper tribunal judges.

London, England, UK. 15th July, 2024. Lady Chief Justice The Right Honourable the Baroness CARR OF WALTON-ON-THE-HILL is seen at the back door of Royal Courts of Justice. (Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire). Picture: Alamy

The judges cited Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) as the reason for allowing their settlement in the UK.

On Tuesday, Baroness Carr hit out at the exchange and both leaders for making an example of the family as an instance of what Starmer described as a "loophole" in the system that needed closing.

Baroness Carr said: "I think it started from a question from the Opposition suggesting that the decision in a certain case was wrong and obviously the Prime Minister's response to that.

"Both question and the answer were unacceptable."

"It is for the Government visibly to respect and protect the independence of the judiciary.

Westminster, London, UK. 5th February, 2025. The Palace of Westminster including the House of Commons and Big Ben. Picture: Alamy

"Where parties, including the Government, disagree with their findings, they should do so through the appellate process."

Ms Badenoch said the decision was "completely wrong" during last week's Prime Minister's Questions.

It's a comment that saw Sir Keir reply: "I do not agree with the decision. She's right."

It follows reports of another case of a Nigerian woman who tried eight times to secure asylum in Britain before finally being granted the right to stay after joining a terrorist organisation.

The woman, 49, who has not been named, arrived in Britain in 2011 and was initially refused leave to remain in 2013.

She appealed eight times, citing her right to family life, then arguing she was a victim of trafficking, then the next year she said she needed political asylum, but this was also rejected.

She eventually became involved with the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) in 2016.

The separatist group, who were waging a small-scale guerrilla war against the state, were designated a terror group in Nigeria, but not in the UK.