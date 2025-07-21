Cost of policing anti-migrant protests outside Epping hotel hits £100,000

The altercation occurred outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, following an asylum seeker’s accusation of sexual assault last week. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Violent anti-migrant protests in Epping, Essex, have cost police £100,000.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Eight police officers were injured following what started as a peaceful protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping on Thursday evening.

The latest protest, on Sunday, saw more than 100 demonstrators assemble outside the hotel with some chanting “save our kids”.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow, of Essex Police, said the cost of policing the incidents in Epping over the last week has reached £100,000.

Read more: Boy, 10, who died in fatal bus crash in Somerset after school trip to zoo named

Police officers and protesters on Hemnall Street in Epping, after a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex. Picture: Alamy

He said: “The cost of policing criminal incidents in Epping over the last week has reached £100,000 – money which we would much rather spend on continuing to cut crime across Essex and keeping our neighbourhoods safe.”

A man has appeared before a court and denied a charge of violent disorder following a protest outside the hotel.

Thursday’s demonstration was one of a series of protests outside the hotel since asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault following an incident where he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Kebatu denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

There have been a number of demonstrations outside the hotel, believed to be housing asylum seekers, since police charged 38-year-old asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu with sexual assault. Picture: Alamy

Essex Police said six people were arrested on Sunday evening and remain in custody, including a 17-year-old male on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a police car.

Four were arrested on Sunday for alleged offences during Thursday’s protest, police said.

Mr Anslow said: “What we have seen in Epping over the last week is not protest, it’s hooliganism and the people responsible for it can expect to be held accountable.

“To those who seek to use social media to peddle untruths and lies about the incidents in Epping on Thursday and Sunday, you won’t win.

“The very people you are criticising are police officers who have families, who live in our communities and want to keep them safe.

“These are the same people who have been antagonised with threatening and abusive language, they’ve had missiles thrown at them and they’ve been injured.

“Once again, to anyone who somehow thinks we will tolerate this behaviour – think again.

He added: “We don’t take sides; we arrest criminals and we have a duty to ensure no-one is hurt – it really is that simple.

“There continues to be a visible policing presence in Epping today and that will remain in the coming days.”