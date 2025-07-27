Tensions remain high in Epping as immigration protests return amid fears of another summer of unrest

A huge police presence has descended on the Essex town following a series of protests outside the Bell Hotel earlier this month. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Protesters have once again gathered in Epping for demonstrations both for and against immigration, as fears mount over another summer of unrest.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A huge police presence has descended on the Essex town following a series of protests outside the Bell Hotel earlier this month.

Tensions began after asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

On Sunday, several hundred protestors and counter-protesters from Stand Up to Racism assembled outside the hotel, which is being used to house asylum seekers.

So far, the protests have remained peaceful.

Essex Police said earlier protests started peacefully but "escalated to the point of disorder and criminal damage", sparking chaotic scenes reminiscent of those seen across the UK last summer.

Read more: Police offer £20k information reward after fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old in east London park

Read more: Corbyn hints at 'Your Party' as name for new political movement as sign-ups near 500,000

On Sunday, several hundred protesters and counter-protesters from Stand Up to Racism assembled outside the hotel, which is being used to house asylum seekers. Picture: Alamy

A significant police presence has descended on the Essex town following a series of protests outside the Bell Hotel earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

Tensions began after an asylum seeker was charged with sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: Alamy

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson announced on July 20 that he was "coming to Epping next Sunday... and bringing thousands more with me". He later confirmed that he would not be attending.

In anticipation of Sunday's demonstrations, Essex Police imposed restrictions to prevent any violence or disorder, describing the measures as "necessary and proportionate".

A designated protest site has been set up opposite the hotel, and attendees have been banned from wearing face coverings.

A dispersal order - granting officers the power to remove anyone suspected of anti-social behaviour - is in effect in the town centre from 12pm on Sunday until 8am Monday.

The measures follow what the force described as an "escalation of violence" during protests on July 13, 17, 20 and 24.

During those incidents, officers were assaulted, missiles were thrown, vehicles were vandalised and the hotel suffered broken windows and graffiti.

The measures follow what the force described as an "escalation of violence" during protests on July 13, 17, 20 and 24. Picture: Alamy

Essex Police make arrests after Epping protest disorder

Essex Police announced two more people have been charged following the anti-migrant protests in Epping, bringing the total number of individuals charged to nine.

List of Epping protest charges:

Shaun Thompson, 37, has been charged with violent disorder and criminal damage.

Lee Gower, 43, has been charged with violent disorder and assault on an emergency worker.

Aaron Elles, 28, with violent disorder.

Jonathan Glover, 47, with violent disorder.

Stuart Williams, 36, with violent disorder.

Keith Silk, 33, with violent disorder and criminal damage.

Dean Smith, 51, with violent disorder.

It comes as LBC revealed far-right social media accounts from Russia, America and Europe are encouraging disorder in Epping.

Exclusive analysis conducted for LBC by the digital consultancy 411 shows that the accounts are attempting to inspire members of the far right to join protests.

A Facebook group with 1,600 members is being used to organise coordinated protests outside the Bell Hotel in the coming days.

There are reports the group is being run by Homeland, a splinter group of far-right organisation Patriotic Alternative, labelled “extremist" by Michael Gove when he was Communities Secretary.

Essex Police Commissioner joins Iain Dale

Ned Mendez, from 411, told LBC that non-domestic accounts were clearly seeking to amplify content related to Epping:

"We're seeing it of course in North America, we're seeing it in European countries and we're seeing multiple languages. We're even seeing Russian language content posting about this. It's broken free from a domestic narrative and has hit the international, that network now.

“What we’re seeing in Epping [are] local grievances being hijacked by very activated audiences around the far-right and nationalist extremist groups.

“We know that there are identified Neo-Nazi people running local Facebook groups which are fanning the spread of the messaging.

“It’s exactly what we saw at Southport as well where a very local incident is kicked out into non-domestic spaces with much more effective emotional framing.

“It’s the same pattern which is happening online."