Erling Haaland reported to police after Man City mascot 'hospitalised with whiplash' from striker's 'playful' head knock

By Kit Heren

Erling Haaland was reported to police after a Manchester City mascot accused him of giving her whiplash with a tap to the back of her head.

Haaland, the club's towering star striker, was accused of hitting the woman in the back of her head before City’s Premier League clash with Southampton.

She went to the hospital suspecting that she was suffering from whiplash, initially believing she had been hit with a stray football.

A Manchester City investigation found Haaland had not acted with any malice or intent.

The club also said that the police decided not to take any further action, the Sun reported.

Manchester City decided not to renew the woman's contract to perform as Moonbeam, reports claim.

The furious mascot accused the Premier League club of being “arrogant” and claimed there was a “cover up” to protect the star striker.

She said she had felt two blows to her head as she posed for a photo last October.

“What the hell was that?” she reportedly said before a colleague told her “It was Erling.”

The club’s safeguarding chief allegedly laughed the matter away and told her “at least you can say Erling Haaland hit you.”

She has since hit out at the club, saying: “I’m sure Erling would have apologised to me if they had given him the chance.

“But they just wanted to sweep it under the carpet.”

Following the incident, a report was lodged to Greater Manchester Police, who determined Haaland had not acted with malice.

A City spokesperson said the club “fully investigated and found that none of the evidence, including video footage, backed up the claim that an injury was ­sustained in the manner alleged.

“We’re also aware a complaint was made to Greater Manchester Police and no further action was taken by them either.”