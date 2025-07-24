Essex disorder was ‘signal flare’ of rising unrest and cracks in police forces

Essex disorder was ‘signal flare’ of rising unrest and cracks in police forces. Picture: Lab Ky Mo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Disorder in Essex was a "signal flare" of rising unrest and exposes cracks in police forces across the country, the head of a police body said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

There has been a series of demonstrations outside the Bell Hotel in Epping since an asylum seeker was charged with sexual assault this month.

Chairwoman of the Police Federation, Tiff Lynch, wrote in The Telegraph that the disorder was "not just a troubling one-off."

Ms Lynch went on: "It was a signal flare. A reminder of how little it takes for tensions to erupt and how ill-prepared we remain to deal with it."

She said that local commanders across the country are forced to choose between "keeping the peace at home or plugging national gaps."

Police line up in a cordon to enforce a dispersal order at... Picture: Lab Ky Mo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Read more: Essex Police 'have questions to answer' after pro-migrant protesters 'guided to Epping hotel', says migration minister

Read more: Four men charged with violent disorder after protests outside Epping asylum hotel

Ms Lynch added: "A summer of further unrest is not inevitable. But it becomes far more likely if we once again fail to prepare."

Essex Police has issued a dispersal order in Epping which will be in place from 2pm on Thursday until 8am on Friday, and covers an area including the town centre and transport hubs and networks such as the tube station.

The order gives officers the power to direct anyone suspected of committing anti-social behaviour, or planning to do so, to leave the area or face arrest.

It comes after Nigel Farage called for Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington to resign.

The Reform UK leader said, alongside footage shared online on Wednesday: "This video proves @EssexPoliceUK transported left-wing protesters to the Bell Hotel in Epping."

Mr Harrington told a press conference on Wednesday that accusations officers drove people to the protest are "not true."

Conservative MP for Epping Forest Neil Hudson, asked about Mr Farage’s comments, told Sky News that what some politicians are saying "is not correct."

He added: "Essex Police are putting themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe and it’s very important that we have the facts, and we have no misinformation.

"But I’m categorical, I am fully in support of Essex Police and I’m very grateful for what they’re doing."

The MP urged the Government to "get a grip on this issue" and close the hotel immediately.

The protests came after an asylum seeker, 38-year-old Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, was charged with sexual assault after allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

He denied the charges when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court last week and he is due to stand trial in August.

Mr Harrington said that officers had made 10 arrests following the protests.

Protests Continue At Epping Migrant Hotel After Police Clashes. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

The force said on Tuesday that four men have been charged with violent disorder and a fifth man charged with failing to remove a face covering when directed.

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, said on his X account on July 20 that he was "coming to Epping next Sunday … and bringing thousands more with me."

Protesters gathered outside a hotel believed to be housing asylum seekers in Diss, Norfolk, earlier in the week.

There was also a demonstration outside the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf on Wednesday.

The site is reportedly to be used to offer temporary accommodation for asylum seekers.