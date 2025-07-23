Breaking News

Essex Police chief rejects claims of bias and says he won’t resign in wake of migrant hotel protest

Ten people were arrested follwing demonstrations in Epping, Essex. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The chief of Essex Police has rejected claims of bias and has said he won’t resign in the wake of a migrant hotel protest in Epping.

The force initially denied they had escorted pro-migrant protesters to the Bell Hotel, before eventually admitted they did.

The claims have promoted a call from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage for Ben-Julian Harrington to resign.

There have been a series of demonstrations outside the hotel since asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident earlier this month in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

About four hundred locals and anti migrant protesters gather at the Bell Hotel in Epping, used for housing immigrants, to counter a protest by pro immigration protesters. Picture: Alamy

Kebatu - who is from Ethiopia - denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Essex Police have made 10 arrests following the series of protests outside. Four men were later charged with violent disorder.

The force added the protests began peacefully but “escalated to the point of disorder and criminal damage”.

What it's like to live opposite the migrant hotel in Epping

Clacton MP Mr Farage earlier posted a video on X, saying: "This video proves @EssexPoliceUK transported left-wing protesters to The Bell hotel in Epping. There is no way Chief Constable BJ Harrington can stay in position."

But Essex Police then issued a statement saying: "There are claims on social media that Essex Police officers 'bussed' protesters to the protest outside the Bell Hotel on Thursday 17 July.

"This is categorically wrong.

Protesters walking near the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex. Picture: Alamy

"Officers did provide a foot cordon around protesters on their way to the protest, where they and others were allowed to exercise their right to protest.

"Later some people who were clearly at risk of being hurt were also escorted by vehicle away from the area for their safety.

"To reiterate, we categorically did not drive any counter protesters to the site on any occasion."

Ben-Julian Harrington has confirmed he will not resign. Picture: Essex Police

Police officers and protesters on Hemnall Street in Epping. Picture: Alamy

'Not tolerable'

Following the arrests, Chief Constable Harrington said: "I want to thank the people of Epping, I want to thank the people of Essex.

"I also want to thank all those who have turned up to protest and express their views peacefully and lawfully, because there have been many of those.

"What has been unacceptable has been the people who have come to Epping and committed violence, who have attacked people who work at the hotel, who have attacked officers, who have damaged property and who have caused fear and disruption to the people of Epping.

"That is not tolerable, it will not be tolerated, and to that end, we have made 10 arrests."