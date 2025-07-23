Breaking News

Essex Police chief rejects claims of bias and says he won’t resign in wake of migrant hotel protest

23 July 2025, 14:04 | Updated: 23 July 2025, 14:47

Six people were arrested folliwng demonstrations
Ten people were arrested follwing demonstrations in Epping, Essex. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The chief of Essex Police has rejected claims of bias and has said he won’t resign in the wake of a migrant hotel protest in Epping.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The force initially denied they had escorted pro-migrant protesters to the Bell Hotel, before eventually admitted they did.

The claims have promoted a call from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage for Ben-Julian Harrington to resign.

There have been a series of demonstrations outside the hotel since asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident earlier this month in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

About four hundred locals and anti migrant protesters gather at the Bell Hotel in Epping, used for housing immigrants, to counter a protest by pro immigration protesters
About four hundred locals and anti migrant protesters gather at the Bell Hotel in Epping, used for housing immigrants, to counter a protest by pro immigration protesters. Picture: Alamy

Kebatu - who is from Ethiopia - denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Essex Police have made 10 arrests following the series of protests outside. Four men were later charged with violent disorder.

The force added the protests began peacefully but “escalated to the point of disorder and criminal damage”.

What it's like to live opposite the migrant hotel in Epping

Clacton MP Mr Farage earlier posted a video on X, saying: "This video proves @EssexPoliceUK transported left-wing protesters to The Bell hotel in Epping. There is no way Chief Constable BJ Harrington can stay in position."

But Essex Police then issued a statement saying: "There are claims on social media that Essex Police officers 'bussed' protesters to the protest outside the Bell Hotel on Thursday 17 July.

"This is categorically wrong.

Protesters walking near the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex
Protesters walking near the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Four-star hotel in Canary Wharf prepared for asylum seekers - as anti-migrant protesters gather outside

Read more: Brazilian asylum seeker ‘earned £6k a month’ on rented delivery accounts

"Officers did provide a foot cordon around protesters on their way to the protest, where they and others were allowed to exercise their right to protest.

"Later some people who were clearly at risk of being hurt were also escorted by vehicle away from the area for their safety.

"To reiterate, we categorically did not drive any counter protesters to the site on any occasion."

Ben-Julian Harrington has confirmed he will not resign
Ben-Julian Harrington has confirmed he will not resign. Picture: Essex Police
Police officers and protesters on Hemnall Street in Epping, after a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex
Police officers and protesters on Hemnall Street in Epping. Picture: Alamy

'Not tolerable'

Following the arrests, Chief Constable Harrington said: "I want to thank the people of Epping, I want to thank the people of Essex.

"I also want to thank all those who have turned up to protest and express their views peacefully and lawfully, because there have been many of those.

"What has been unacceptable has been the people who have come to Epping and committed violence, who have attacked people who work at the hotel, who have attacked officers, who have damaged property and who have caused fear and disruption to the people of Epping.

"That is not tolerable, it will not be tolerated, and to that end, we have made 10 arrests."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A record number of police officers were sacked from forces in England and Wales in the past year, new figures show.

Record number of police officers sacked after misconduct crackdown

President Donald Trump

Trump visit will ‘undoubtedly stretch’ police resources, superintendents warn

John Torode and Gregg Wallace attend The Childline Ball 2019...

BBC to air unseen series of MasterChef with sacked Gregg Wallace and John Torode

Tests found Mrs Baxter's wound had pasteurella multocida present.

Pensioner dies after a dog licked a cut on her leg

Police outside the hotel in Canary Wharf

Four-star hotel in Canary Wharf prepared for asylum seekers - as anti-migrant protesters gather outside
Drummeer Road in Maguiresbridge.

Two dead and two seriously injured in Northern Ireland shooting

World News

See more World News

The bill has sparked the first major public demonstration against the government since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Zelenskyy faces backlash at home and abroad over bill 'undermining' Ukraine's anti-corruption watchdogs

25 mins ago

A Brown bear (Ursus arctos) is fishing for salmon along the shore of Lake Crescent in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, Alaska, USA.

Brown bear mauls woman on popular hiking trail as bear-hunt launched

1 hour ago

x

British mother-of-two arrested in Mauritius after 'attempting to smuggle cannabis inside six-year-old son’s suitcase'

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News