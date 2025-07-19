Essex students killed after drink-driver lost control doing 90mph in 30mph zone

The inquest has concluded into the deaths of Eva Darold-Tchikaya, Makyle Bayley, Anthony ‘TJ’ Hibbert, and Daljang ‘DJ’ Wol, who died in a collision in Colchester in February this year. Picture: Essex Police

By Rebecca Henrys

A drink-driver hit speeds of 94mph on a 30mph road before crashing and killing three of his friends after a night out, an inquest has heard.

Makyle Bayley, 22, was driving the car with passengers Eva Darold-Tchikaya, 21, Anthony Hibbert, 24, and Daljang Wol, 22, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a shop on Magdalen Street, Colchester.

The group of friends had been dancing inside High Street nightclub Trilogy before they left in a car at about 4.30am on February 1.

Senior coroner Lincoln Brookes ruled that the friends had died in a road traffic collision and said they were students with "a lot of potential and dreams for the future."

The inquest heard that Mr Bayley was two-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit for driving.

Detective Sergeant Steve Holmes, from the Essex Police serious collision incident unit, said: "First and foremost, the thoughts of everyone at Essex Police are today with the families and friends of Eva, Makyle, ‘TJ’ and ‘DJ’.

"I know their deaths have been felt significantly across the city, across Essex and indeed further afield and there is nothing which can be said can ease their families’ grief.

"Having personally spent a great deal of time with the families, I have been humbled by the dignity and resolve they have shown throughout. They have truly been nothing short of remarkable.

"This tragedy is one of the largest losses of life in a single incident on our roads.

"These were young friends on a normal night out, just like thousands of others every weekend. But a combination of intoxication and speed led to a sudden and unexpected fatal conclusion which ended four young lives and so deeply affected many others.

"I hope the scale of this tragedy might at least bring home to people out enjoying themselves, how alcohol and speed can lead to devastating consequences, and to encourage everyone to get home safely."