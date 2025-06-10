EuroMillions jackpot rolls over again as UK’s largest ever prize of £208m is unclaimed

The biggest lottery prize the UK has seen could still be won after Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw had no winners. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The biggest lottery prize the UK has seen could still be won after Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw had no winners.

Friday’s jackpot will be an estimated £208 million and would be the largest prize awarded in the UK, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

The total prize money has now been capped, meaning prize pots in the next winning tier will be boosted.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, said: “This Friday EuroMillions gets even bigger.

“Not only will we see the £208 million EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs – which would make the biggest-ever National Lottery winner – but there will also be an incredible 13 guaranteed UK millionaires made through EuroMillions Millionaire Maker.

“That’s a not-so-unlucky Friday 13th for the lucky ticket-holders who end up bagging these life-changing prizes.

“Get your tickets early to ensure you’ll be in with a chance of a massive life-changing win.”

He added: “The EuroMillions jackpot is now capped, so any money that would have gone into increasing the jackpot now boosts prizes in the next winning prize tier, meaning that we could see multiple UK players banking huge prizes for matching just the five main numbers and one Lucky Star.”

In Tuesday’s draw one UK player became a millionaire after matching five main numbers and one Lucky Star, winning £4.53 million.

The main EuroMillions winning numbers were 19, 36, 39, 40, 45 and the Lucky Stars were 05, 06.

One player won the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot by matching the five Thunderball numbers, 07, 15, 24, 25, 32, and the Thunderball number 04.