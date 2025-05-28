This could be you... buying a private island as Euromillions jackpot soars to £185 million

Royal Island in the Bahamas, Caribbean selling for $45,000,000. Picture: Private Island Inc.

By Alice Padgett

The EuroMillions jackpot creeps towards £200 million after nobody won the draw last night.

The winning numbers in yesterday’s draw were 12, 30, 38, 40 and 4 and the lucky stars were 4 and 12.

The winning prize for Tuesday was £166 million - with Friday's rollover now soaring to £185 million.

The Thunderball numbers were 2, 3, 15, 28, 36 and the Thunderball was 9.

To win the jackpot from the EuroMillions, players must match five numbers and both of the Lucky Stars.

For the Thunderball, players must match five numbers from one to 39, plus the Thunderball from 1 to 14.

For the astounding sum, you could easily buy a 430 acre Caribbean island, such as Royal Island selling for $45,000,000.

Royal Island was approved for a major marina in the natural harbour in addition to an 18 Hold Golf Course in 2007. Picture: Private Island Inc.

When do I need to buy a ticket?

When someone doesn't win the EuroMillions, the eye-watering sum is rolled over to this week's second draw on Friday.

Then you have two days and 12 hours to buy tickets before the game closes.

The cost of a EuroMillions ticket is £2.50.

Here’s what you can win:

Five Main Numbers + two Lucky Stars – Jackpot

Five Main Numbers + 1 Lucky Star – £130,554.30

Five Main Numbers – £13,561.20

Four Main Numbers + 2 Lucky Stars – £844.70

Four Main Numbers + 1 Lucky Star – £77.80

Three Main Numbers + 2 Lucky Stars – £37.30

A lucky Austrian winner in March snagged a £209,300,000 (€250 million) jackpot, Kronen Zeitung newspaper reports.

The £209 million sum was their largest-ever prize, National Lottery operator Allwyn said, due to a rollover much like the current jackpot.

The ten biggest UK winners of the EuroMillions draw so far

1. Joe and Jess Thwaite, a couple from Gloucester banked a whopping £184million and were catapulted to the top of the National Lottery's rich list.

Mr Thwaite, 49, a communication sales engineer, and Mrs Thwaite, 44, who runs a hairdressing salon, have been married for 11 years.

The pair have two primary school-age children, and Mr Thwaite has two children at university from a previous marriage.

After going public with their win, the couple confirmed they are both going to quit their jobs.

Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester became the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winners. Picture: Alamy

2. In July 2011, Colin and Chris Weir claimed over £161 million.

The couple, who had been married for 30 years, professed they weren’t intimidated by their newfound wealth, as they were excited about the "so much fun" they planned to have with the money.

Colin Weir and his wife Chris pose for pictures during a photoshoot in Falkirk, Scotland. Picture: Alamy

3. In August 2012, Adrian and Gillian Bayford from Suffolk won more than £148 million in the EuroMillions lottery.

However, their marriage ended just 15 months later, with the couple citing the pressures of their newfound wealth as the reason for their split.

4. On New Year's Day 2019, Patrick and Frances Connolly from County Armagh won the entire £115 million EuroMillions jackpot.

5. An unnamed winner also claimed just over £113 million in October 2010 but chose to remain anonymous.

British Euro Millions winners Adrian and Gillian Bayford leave a press conference in a helicopter after winning £148,665,000. Picture: Getty

6. In March 2014, Neil Trotter, a former car mechanic from South London, won nearly £108 million.

He and his partner, Nicky Ottaway, reportedly moved out of their Croydon home "almost overnight" after the win.

At the time, Trotter humorously compared himself to the character Del Boy Trotter from Only Fools and Horses.

7. In November 2019, self-employed builder Steve Thomson and his wife Lenka, from Selsey, West Sussex, became the UK's biggest EuroMillions winners, claiming a £105 million prize.

8. In October 2011, Dave and Angela Dawes from Cambridgeshire won over £101 million on their third attempt at the EuroMillions draw.

Mr. Dawes later admitted he “didn’t sleep a wink” that night, as it was too late to contact Camelot after the couple checked their numbers.

9. In June 2015, another UK winner took home £93 million but chose to remain anonymous.

10. The Davies family from Wales won £61 million on the EuroMillions in 2016.

Stephanie Davies, then 23, was said to have “reluctantly” bought the ticket after her mother, Sonia, called from Florida urging her to do so.

Along with Keith Reynolds, Sonia Davies, Stephanie, Courtney Davies, and Steve Powell, the family celebrated what they called the "luckiest" win of their lives.