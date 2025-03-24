EuroMillions jackpot winner scraps plans to build children's theme park on country estate

Bayford won a whopping £148million EuroMillions jackpot with then-wife Gillian in 2012. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford has scrapped plans to build a children's theme park on his huge country estate, just two months after the first drawings were submitted.

Bayford won a whopping £148million EuroMillions jackpot with his then-wife Gillian in 2012.

The 54-year-old previously built a vineyard roughly the size of six football pitches, before announcing plans to build a theme park on about 20 acres of his estate.

His vision included demolishing six farm buildings to build a train ride, a renewable energy-themed play barn, a maze and a huge car park.

Bayford believed his park would have huge positive economic impact on the area, creating 13 full-time jobs and offering a range of commercial opportunities on the site - designed for local entrepreneurs at affordable rates.

Those plans have now been scrapped, as Bayford faced a heap of criticism for his ambitious idea.

Responses from a public consultation showed that a theme park was far too 'urban' for the picturesque Horseheath Lodge estate in Cambridgeshire.

"The proposal lacks integration into what remains a site of rural character," read a submission from BNE Urban Design.

EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford. Picture: Alamy

"Long views towards the development is of particular importance as well as the total composition needing to retain a high percentage of softness in the landscape between the various built-form elements," they argued.

"Through car dependency and increased footfall associated with new retail uses the character shifts substantially away from a rural character."

They added that the hard surfaces would "distort the pre-existing pattern of softness" in the area, and that the proposed retail spaces would bring about "movement patterns and associated formal geometries that is excessively urban in nature".

"Whilst accepting that the existing yard related to agricultural use is hard, a rural character is determined by external appreciation of barns sitting in a continuous, soft landscape," their statement added.

They also voiced concerns about the "significant night-time light emission" from windows fitted in the main barn.

The Horseheath Lodge estate. Picture: Alamy

The Grade II-listed Georgian estate, boasting 189 acres, had once hosted Queen Elizabeth I and her companions.

The former postman also planned to build a 90-space car park, which the parish council strongly objected to.

The council complained about flooding risks, increased traffic and detrimental effects to the local walled garden.

An Environmental Health officer then warned that the park would be a nuisance to neighbours living in 'close proximity' to the site.

The officer said: "Whilst detailed design information with regards to the layout and composition of the proposed development is not available at this stage, particular consideration needs to be given towards the prevention of nuisance that may be caused by commercial premises/uses affecting residential properties in close proximity."

According to the original planning documents, Bayford was "seeking to create a highly regarded and well-known leisure destination which provides a fun, exciting and educational day out."

EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford and his former wife, Gillian. Picture: Alamy

Bayford moved into the £6.5 million house 13 years ago, but reportedly moved out in 2019 to be closer to his family.

He is believed to have been inspired to make the move by his current fiancée, Tracey Biles.

He proposed to ambulance worker Ms Biles, 45, at Christmas, according to the Sun.

That was the fourth time the former postman popped the question since he won the huge jackpot in 2012.

He has also been engaged to sausage factory worker Marta Jarosz, stable girl Samantha Burbridge and Frankie & Benny’s waitress Lisa Kemp.