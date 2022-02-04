Breaking News

Lucky UK ticket-holder scoops up EuroMillions jackpot worth £109m

4 February 2022, 22:33 | Updated: 4 February 2022, 23:08

A UK ticket-holder has won the EuroMillions jackpot.
A UK ticket-holder has won the EuroMillions jackpot. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A UK ticket-holder has won Friday's EuroMillions jackpot of £109.9 million, Camelot said.

The winning numbers were 3, 25, 38, 43, 49 and the Lucky Star numbers were 3 and 7.

A single UK player matched all five Euromillions numbers as well as the two Lucky Star numbers to scoop the top prize.

Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, is urging players to check their tickets to see if they are the jackpot winner.

Mr Carter said: "What an amazing night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight's whopping £109.9 million special EuroMillions Super Jackpot.

"Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner."

The highest ever UK winner claimed a jackpot of £170 million in October 2019, but chose to stay anonymous.

The record for the highest amount ever won on EuroMillions was set in February 2021, when a Swiss player took home 210 million euros, the equivalent of almost £180 million.

This story is being updated

UK News

See more UK News

Rescuers were seen at the Rettenbach glacier near Soelden, where another avalanche happened earlier on Friday.

Five people killed and one injured following avalanche in Austrian Alps

4 hours ago

Machete-wielding teens were seen fighting on a south London bus.

Terrifying video shows teens fight with sword and knife in London bus brawl

4 hours ago

Robert Hooper, 57, has been cleared of dangerous driving and criminal damage.

'My home is my castle': Farmer who flipped car on his land in parking row is cleared

6 hours ago

World News

See more World News

MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research

US death toll from Covid-19 hits 900,000

1 hour ago

Pence Electoral Votes

Trump wrong in saying vice president could overturn election: Pence

2 hours ago

Michael Avenatti Stormy Daniels

Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing Trump book cash from Stormy Daniels

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

23 hours ago

Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

4 days ago

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

2 months ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police