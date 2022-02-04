Breaking News

Lucky UK ticket-holder scoops up EuroMillions jackpot worth £109m

A UK ticket-holder has won the EuroMillions jackpot. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A UK ticket-holder has won Friday's EuroMillions jackpot of £109.9 million, Camelot said.

The winning numbers were 3, 25, 38, 43, 49 and the Lucky Star numbers were 3 and 7.

A single UK player matched all five Euromillions numbers as well as the two Lucky Star numbers to scoop the top prize.

Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, is urging players to check their tickets to see if they are the jackpot winner.

Mr Carter said: "What an amazing night for a single UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight's whopping £109.9 million special EuroMillions Super Jackpot.

"Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner."

The highest ever UK winner claimed a jackpot of £170 million in October 2019, but chose to stay anonymous.

The record for the highest amount ever won on EuroMillions was set in February 2021, when a Swiss player took home 210 million euros, the equivalent of almost £180 million.

This story is being updated