EuroMillions numbers revealed as UK players scoop multi-million pound prizes

7 June 2025, 00:32

Had a single ticket-holder matched all the winning numbers, they would have claimed a record jackpot of £210 million. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

EuroMillions players will be checking their tickets in hope after the winning numbers for the UK’s biggest-ever lottery jackpot were revealed on Friday night.

Had a single ticket-holder matched all the winning numbers, they would have claimed a record jackpot of £210million.

The winning numbers were announced as 20, 21, 29, 30, 35, with the Lucky Stars being 2 and 12.

Players must correctly choose all seven numbers in order to win the jackpot.

Unfortunately, it was confirmed later on Friday night that no winning tickets had been sold.

It means the money that would have gone into the jackpot in the next draw will now boost prizes in the second tier.

Multiple UK players could potentially bank large prizes for matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star.

Seven players won the second-tier prize in Friday's draw, entitling them to winnings of more than £2m each.

A further 18 ticket-holders correctly chose the main five numbers without a Lucky Star, a feat which could see them collect more than £17,000.

Players will now look ahead to the next jackpot draw in four days' time.

