'Have a cup of tea and let it sink in': Lottery bosses message to record Euromillions winner as prize yet unclaimed

18 June 2025, 17:03

The record breaking ticket was bought in Munster. It is still unclaimed
The record breaking ticket was bought in Munster. It is still unclaimed. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The winning ticket in the 250 million euro EuroMillions jackpot was sold in Munster, the National Lottery has confirmed.

A spokesperson said on Wednesday that the ticket was bought in a retail store.

The single-ticket holder scooped the 250 million euro win in Tuesday's draw.

The winning numbers in the draw, which had rolled over several times, were 13, 22, 23, 44 and 49, with lucky stars 3 and 5.

Irish national lottery euromillions lottery ticket with euros cash
Irish national lottery euromillions lottery ticket with euros cash. Picture: Alamy

This will be Ireland's 18th winner of the EuroMillions jackpot and its largest win.

By Wednesday afternoon, the winner has not yet come forward.

In an online post, the Irish National Lottery said: "We can reveal the province where the 250 million euro winning ticket was sold... MUNSTER. Check those EuroMillions tickets."

National Lottery spokesperson Emma Monaghan told RTE Radio: "Someone in Ireland is a quarter of a billion euro richer this morning."

She said the ticket for the "eye-watering prize" was bought in a retail store.

"If at all possible stay calm, I know that might be easier said than done. Have a cup of tea and let it sink in."

The EuroMillions jackpot is capped once it reaches 250 million euro - or £208 million.

This jackpot reached the maximum amount on Friday June 6.

In total, more than 92,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.

The last Irish winner of the EuroMillions jackpot was in February 2022, when a person won 30.9 million euro with a quick pick ticket they purchased at a service station in Ballina, Co Tipperary.

