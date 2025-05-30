Lucky EuroMillions winner could snatch up £199m jackpot in UK record

30 May 2025, 22:36

EuroMillions - Photo Illustration
EuroMillions - Photo Illustration. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

One lucky ticket-holder could bag the biggest lottery win the UK has seen if they scoop the top prize in Tuesday’s record EuroMillions draw.

The jackpot is an estimated £199 million and would be the largest prize the UK has seen, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

No-one won the EuroMillions jackpot on Friday, meaning the top prize rolls over into Tuesday’s draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn – operator of The National Lottery, said: “We are now on the verge of creating the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen, as the EuroMillions jackpot will be an estimated £199 million this Tuesday.

“If a single UK ticket-holder wins the lot, they’ll instantly become richer than the likes of Dua Lipa and Harry Kane whilst landing at the number one spot of The National Lottery’s biggest wins.

The winner would become instantly richer than pop star Dua Lipa, according to a senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn
The winner would become instantly richer than pop star Dua Lipa, according to a senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn. Picture: Alamy

“Get your tickets early to ensure you’ll be in with a chance of a massive life-changing win.”

An Anonymous UK ticket-holder scooped the existing record jackpot of £195 million on July 19 2022, while just two months earlier, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on May 10 2022.

The UK’s third biggest win came after an anonymous ticket-holder scooped the £177 million jackpot in the draw on November 26 last year, while the biggest this year was £83 million in January.

