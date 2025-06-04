Lucky EuroMillion's winner to become richer than Adele with record £208m jackpot

4 June 2025, 09:56

A man is about to check a box on a grid of a EuroMillions game slip.
A man is about to check a box on a grid of a EuroMillions game slip. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The next winner of the EuroMillions lottery draw could scoop up a staggering £208million in a record jackpot, making them richer than pop stars like Adele,Harry Styles and Dua Lipa.

The prize pot for the National Lottery EuroMillions is growing after no one claimed Tuesday's £199million prize - which was already a record-setting jackpot.

It brings Fridays' tally to a new record - £208million.

Whoever bags the winning ticket will become richer than some of the world's biggest pop stars.

That includes Adele, who's worth £165million, Harry Styles, worth £150million, and Dua Lipa, who's worth £75million.

Adele during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks.
Adele during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks. Picture: Alamy

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser, said: "We are now on the verge of potentially creating the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen – making a single UK winner instantly richer than the likes of Adele and Dua Lipa while also landing them at the number one spot on The National Lottery’s biggest wins list."

Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 12, 15, 38, 47, and 48.

The Lucky Stars were 05 and 07.

Millionaire Maker Selection – one UK millionaire has been created: HKVV08213.

For every EuroMillions ticket you buy, you are also automatically entered into the UK Millionaire Maker game with a guaranteed £1million UK winner in every draw.

An Anonymous UK ticket-holder scooped the existing record jackpot of £195 million on July 19 2022, while just two months earlier, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on May 10 2022.

The UK’s third biggest win came after an anonymous ticket-holder scooped the £177 million jackpot in the draw on November 26 last year, while the biggest this year was £83 million in January.

