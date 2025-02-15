Winning numbers revealed as single UK EuroMillions ticket holder scoops massive £65million Valentine’s Day jackpot

uk british national lottery euromillions ticket with picks. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

One lucky UK EuroMillions player has scooped the massive £65million Valentine’s Day jackpot.

National Lottery operator Allwyn confirmed the winning numbers on Friday night as they announced just one person had won the funds.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “Wow, it’s not just ‘love’ that’s in the air this Valentine’s Day, it’s ‘luck’ too.

"A single UK ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s incredible £65M EuroMillions jackpot, and a further 14 UK players have won £1M each in the special EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker event draw.

"If that wasn’t enough, an additional 14 luxury trips for two to the romantic destination of the Maldives have been bagged."

National Lottery and EuroMillions Tickets. Picture: Alamy

The National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are 04, 14, 31, 36 and 38.

While the Lucky Stars are 03, 10.

Mr Carter continued: "Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are one of tonight’s lucky winners.

“Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win; it's a way to contribute to something much bigger.

"Each week, players help generate around £30M for National Lottery-funded projects.

"With over 700,000 grants awarded to date, this funding touches every part of the UK.

"From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players' participation makes a difference every single day.”