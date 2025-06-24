EuroMillions winning numbers revealed as lucky player set to win £22m

The life-changing ticket was purchased in the Republic of Ireland, though the winner has not yet come forward. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Tuesday's winning EuroMillions numbers have been revealed as one lucky player is expected to win £22 million.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes just days after a very lucky ticket holder won a huge £208 million jackpot, the largest EuroMillions prize ever.

The jackpot, worth an estimated £208 million, is the largest prize ever awarded in the UK, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

Read more: Exact date another heatwave is due to start - with temperatures set to hit 32C

Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester won £184,262,899 in 2022, one of the United Kingdom’s biggest ever National Lottery winners . Picture: Alamy

Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 07, 16, 21, 23, 39.

The lucky stars are: 07, 11.

Meanwhile, tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 10, 13, 17, 18, 31.

The Thunderball is 01.

After last week’s huge jackpot, National Lottery spokesperson Emma Monaghan told RTE Radio: "Someone in Ireland is a quarter of a billion euro richer this morning."

She said the ticket for the "eye-watering prize" was bought in a retail store.

"If at all possible stay calm, I know that might be easier said than done. Have a cup of tea and let it sink in."

The EuroMillions jackpot is capped once it reaches 250 million euro - or £208 million.

This jackpot reached the maximum amount on Friday June 6.

In total, more than 92,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.

The last Irish winner of the EuroMillions jackpot was in February 2022, when a person won 30.9 million euro with a quick pick ticket they purchased at a service station in Ballina, Co Tipperary.