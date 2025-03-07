Eurostar confirms Paris trains to restart on Saturday as unexploded WW2 bomb pictured for first time

7 March 2025, 14:48

Travel chaos as an unexploded WW2 bomb cancels Eurostar services between London to Paris
Passengers queue and wait for Eurostar services at St Pancras station after Eurostar trains to the capital have been halted. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Eurostar has confirmed services between London and Paris will resume on Saturday following the discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb near tracks in the French capital.

Thousands of passengers have faced disruption on Friday as the cross-Channel operator cancelled all services set to operate between the two cities.

Eurostar has now confirmed though that services will be resumed on Saturday.

"Eurostar will run two additional trains: a train leaving London for Paris in the morning, and a train leaving Paris for London in the afternoon," the operator added.

French police have secured the site as experts carry out work to ensure the device is safe.

The cancellations are causing disruption for thousands of passengers
The cancellations have caused disruption for thousands of passengers. Picture: LBC
French police have secured the site while experts carry out work to ensure the device is safe
French police have secured the site while experts carry out work to ensure the device is safe. Picture: Getty Images

The first picture of the bomb has now been released with Fabie Villedieu, a driver working for SNCF, France's National Rail operator, sharing a photo of what he claims to be the device on social media.

He captioned it: "Here is the bomb (300kg) discovered last night during the railway works."

According to observers, the bomb looks like ones used by the RAF in raids like Paris-Saint Chapelle in 1944.

As part of the operation to secure the site where the bomb was found, 200 people were evacuated as their houses led directly into the impacted area.

The bomb was discovered at around 4am by workers moving earth near the tracks in the Saint-Denis area, north of central Paris.

On their website, an earlier alert read: "Due to an object on the tracks near Paris Gare du Nord, we are expecting disruption to our services this morning. Please change your journey for a different date of travel."

Eurostar said affected passengers can exchange their ticket for free to travel at a different time or date in the same travel class.

It added that it "sincerely apologises for the disruption and understands the inconvenience this may cause".

Travel chaos as an unexploded WW2 bomb cancels Lon
Eurostar said affected passengers can exchange their ticket for free to travel at a different time or date. Picture: Social media

'Very upset'

Charlotte Liddell, a bride-to-be, was on the way to her own hen party when her group discovered the cancellations. Others in the party are already in Paris, having flown from northern England.

Ms Liddell, from London, will now fly from Leeds Bradford Airport and they hope to be in Paris this evening.

"It's the hen do without the hen!" she said.

"We're very upset, but it's so out of our control."

Fran Birch, one of Ms Liddell's maids of honour, said: "We've got all the decorations with us."

About the bomb, she joked: "It's from World War Two. Just let it lie."

The bomb was found in Saint-Denis, a northern suburb of Paris
The bomb was found in Saint-Denis, a northern suburb of Paris. Picture: Getty

Ola Zyborowicz, 28, and Chris Gomes, 29, travelled from Ashford, Kent, to take the Eurostar to Paris for a long weekend away and to visit some friends.

Ms Zyborowicz said: "They said that the trains for today had been cancelled, which hadn't been announced online yet.

"We were a bit like, why hadn't you shared that information with everyone yet? It was an 'if you know, you know' basis."

They said they have booked a new Eurostar ticket for tomorrow.

"The app was horrendous trying to change the booking that we already have so we just booked it as brand new," Ms Zyborowicz said.

"We'll have to request a refund, which is a bit annoying. But we thought, rather than trying to waste any more holiday time, it's better to just get on with it and hope for the best."

