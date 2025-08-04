Eurostar passengers advised to postpone journeys following power outage

4 August 2025, 18:12

Thousands of passengers have been told to postpone their Eurostar train journeys to and from Paris.
Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Thousands of passengers have been told to "postpone" their Eurostar train journeys to and from Paris.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eurostar said the disruption was "due to part of the track being temporarily closed on the French network", which is expected to result in severe disruptions including cancellations.

In a post on X, Eurostar wrote: "Due to part of the track being temporarily closed on the French network, severe disruptions including cancellations are expected all day to and from Paris.

"We strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date."

Eurostar said the problem was "due to a power failure on the highspeed line" between Moussy and Longueil in France, which it said was being dealt with by France's state-owned rail operator SNCF Réseau.

The firm posted the details of confirmed cancellations on both its Channel and Continental routes on X, adding: "We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused today" and encouraged passengers to keep an eye on its website for updates.

Other Eurostar journeys, such as those between London and Amsterdam, have not been affected by the issue.

The firm said extra staff have been sent to affected stations to help passengers.

Disgruntled passengers have taken to social media to ask about if their journeys will be impacted, with one saying disruptions are "happening way too often".

