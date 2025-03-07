Eurostar passengers warned not to travel today - after unexploded WW2 bomb discovered on tracks sparks chaos

Travel chaos as an unexploded WW2 bomb cancels Eurostar services between London to Paris. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

Eurostar has suspended services between London and Paris after the discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb near tracks in the French capital.

Thousands of passengers are disrupted as the cross-Channel operator cancelled 10 services on Friday morning. All trains in the Paris to London direction are cancelled until at least 12.09pm.

Eurostar said in a statement: "Due to an object on the tracks near Paris Gare du Nord, we are expecting disruption to our services this morning.

"Please change your journey for a different date of travel."

The cancellations are causing disruption for thousands of passengers. Picture: LBC

Passengers queue following news that London-Paris services have been cancelled. Picture: LBC

France's national train operator SNCF said in a statement that services at Gare du Nord would be suspended until mid-morning at the request of the police.

It added: "We invite travellers to postpone their trip."

Eurostar services to and from Brussels appear to be unaffected.

On their website, an alert reads: "Due to an object on the tracks near Paris Gare du Nord, we are expecting disruption to our services this morning. Please change your journey for a different date of travel."

Parents taking children to Disneyland Paris will see their weekend plans thrown into chaos.