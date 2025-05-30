Drivers can save £1,100 a year with scheme starting this week

The government has said that £1,100 a year can be saved by making switch. Picture: Department for Transport

By William Mata

Drivers “can save up to £1,100 a year” under a new government scheme that came into force on Thursday to make it easier to install electric vehicle charge points.

The Department for Transport has said electric vehicle (EV) owners no longer need to submit planning applications to set up the infrastructure.

Future of Roads minister Lilian Greenwood said that the £1,100 per year saving can be made in costs versus paying petrol costs for a fuelled car.

"We're cutting down on paperwork to power up the EV revolution so that drivers, businesses and those looking to make the switch will have more charge points to power from and less red tape to deal with,” she said.

She added: “We continue to make the switch to EVs easier, cheaper and better by investing over £2.3 billion to support drivers and back British car makers through international trade deals – creating jobs, boosting investment and securing our future as part of our Plan for Change.”

Lillian Greenwood has put her case forward. Picture: Alamy

The changes also apply to workplaces and public charge points potentially giving thousands the chance to recharge their car while at work.

Government support currently allows people renting or owning a flat and those with on-street parking to receive up to £350 off the cost of installing a home charger, Ms Greenwood added.

The aforementioned Plan for Change is a £2.3 billion scheme to put in place infrastructure to allow people to switch to EVs.

Lewis Gardiner, of Osprey Charging Network, said: “This is a hugely welcome and practical change that will make a real difference on the ground.

“Removing the need for planning permission for essential electrical infrastructure like substations across the majority of sites will save months of delays, reduce costs and accelerate the delivery of the rapid charging hubs drivers need.

“It’s the result of months of collaboration between industry and government and we’re proud to have played a key role in making it happen.”