Drivers can save £1,100 a year with scheme starting this week

30 May 2025, 10:30 | Updated: 30 May 2025, 10:43

Stock image of a person using a EV charger for their car
The government has said that £1,100 a year can be saved by making switch. Picture: Department for Transport

By William Mata

Drivers “can save up to £1,100 a year” under a new government scheme that came into force on Thursday to make it easier to install electric vehicle charge points.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Department for Transport has said electric vehicle (EV) owners no longer need to submit planning applications to set up the infrastructure.

Future of Roads minister Lilian Greenwood said that the £1,100 per year saving can be made in costs versus paying petrol costs for a fuelled car.

"We're cutting down on paperwork to power up the EV revolution so that drivers, businesses and those looking to make the switch will have more charge points to power from and less red tape to deal with,” she said.

She added: “We continue to make the switch to EVs easier, cheaper and better by investing over £2.3 billion to support drivers and back British car makers through international trade deals – creating jobs, boosting investment and securing our future as part of our Plan for Change.”

Lillian Greenwood (Labour), Nottingham South. The national Union of Teachers Election Hustings 2010. NUT is not allied to any political party and teachers came to the debate to hear what the parties and candidates had to say.
Lillian Greenwood has put her case forward. Picture: Alamy

The changes also apply to workplaces and public charge points potentially giving thousands the chance to recharge their car while at work.

Government support currently allows people renting or owning a flat and those with on-street parking to receive up to £350 off the cost of installing a home charger, Ms Greenwood added.

The aforementioned Plan for Change is a £2.3 billion scheme to put in place infrastructure to allow people to switch to EVs.

Lewis Gardiner, of Osprey Charging Network, said: “This is a hugely welcome and practical change that will make a real difference on the ground.

“Removing the need for planning permission for essential electrical infrastructure like substations across the majority of sites will save months of delays, reduce costs and accelerate the delivery of the rapid charging hubs drivers need.

“It’s the result of months of collaboration between industry and government and we’re proud to have played a key role in making it happen.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

From April 1, first-time buyers started paying stamp duty on properties costing more than £300,000.

House sales ‘plunge’ in April as stamp duty deadline ends buyer stampede

Amad Diallo has spoken out after he was spotted making an obscene gesture in Malaysia

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo says no regrets about obscene gesture to fans as real reason emerges
Prime Minister Hosts Reception For UK And EU Businesses

Reeves to unlock £100bn spending on roads & energy to boost left-behind areas

Reece Khan from Lincoln who was told his cancer had returned and spread to his brain on his 16th birthday in April. His family are now working with the charity Anthony Nolan to find a stem cell donor.

Families desperate plea after boy told cancer had returned on 16th birthday

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016.

Brad Pitt breaks silence on divorce from Angelina Jolie for the first time since pair split
The knife crime generation: Watch LBC's special investigation into the crisis plaguing Britain's schools

The knife crime generation: Watch LBC's special investigation into the weapons crisis plaguing Britain's schools

World News

See more World News

France is introducing a nationwide ban on smoking in outdoors places frequented by children

France to ban smoking on beaches, parks and near schools

5 mins ago

Former CIA boss David Petraeus has warned Russia could launch an attack in Lithuania

Former CIA boss reveals which European country Putin plans to invade next

37 mins ago

Smoke rises from wildfire in Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada, as thousands flee their homes.

Wildfires tear through Canada as thousands flee their homes

46 mins ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News