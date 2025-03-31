Evil dad who killed six children in horror blaze ‘battered’ in prison attack

Mick Philpott was reportedly attacked in jail. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A father jailed for killing six of children in a house fire has been attacked in jail.

Mick Philpott was reportedly attacked by another inmate in the attack in HMP Wakefield.

He was left bruised and with ‘lumps on his head,’ the Sun reports.

A source said: “Philpott was in a bad way after the attack – battered and bruised and with two large and noticeable lumps on the back of his head.”

“No-one had much sympathy.

“That is reserved for the children he killed.

Philpott was jailed in April 2013 for the manslaughter of the children aged between five and 13. Picture: Alamy

“They were able to treat him in the prison rather than take him to hospital. Now they have increased security around Philpott.

“He is the lowest of the low, even in prison, so has always got a target on his back.”

Father-of-17 Philpott was jailed in April 2013 for the manslaughter of the children aged between five and 13.

He plotted to get a bigger house and frame an ex lover who he was having a custody battle with, but it backfired and Jade Philpott, 10, and her brothers John, nine, Jack, eight, Jesse, six, Jayden, five, and Duwayne, 13, died.

Philpott was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years and is eligible for parole in 2027.

He was described as “disturbingly dangerous, with no moral compass” in court.

A Prison Service spokesperson told the Sun: “Violence will not be tolerated in the prison estate and anyone found guilty of wrongdoing will be punished.”