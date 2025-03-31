Evil dad who killed six children in horror blaze ‘battered’ in prison attack

31 March 2025, 08:14 | Updated: 31 March 2025, 08:49

Mick Philpott was reportedly attacked in jail
Mick Philpott was reportedly attacked in jail. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A father jailed for killing six of children in a house fire has been attacked in jail.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mick Philpott was reportedly attacked by another inmate in the attack in HMP Wakefield.

He was left bruised and with ‘lumps on his head,’ the Sun reports.

A source said: “Philpott was in a bad way after the attack – battered and bruised and with two large and noticeable lumps on the back of his head.”

“No-one had much sympathy.

“That is reserved for the children he killed.

Read more: Britain to use anti-terror tactics to stop people smugglers, as government announce trafficking crack down

Philpott was jailed in April 2013 for the manslaughter of the children aged between five and 13.
Philpott was jailed in April 2013 for the manslaughter of the children aged between five and 13. Picture: Alamy

“They were able to treat him in the prison rather than take him to hospital. Now they have increased security around Philpott.

“He is the lowest of the low, even in prison, so has always got a target on his back.”

Father-of-17 Philpott was jailed in April 2013 for the manslaughter of the children aged between five and 13.

He plotted to get a bigger house and frame an ex lover who he was having a custody battle with, but it backfired and Jade Philpott, 10, and her brothers John, nine, Jack, eight, Jesse, six, Jayden, five, and Duwayne, 13, died.

Philpott was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years and is eligible for parole in 2027.

He was described as “disturbingly dangerous, with no moral compass” in court.

A Prison Service spokesperson told the Sun: “Violence will not be tolerated in the prison estate and anyone found guilty of wrongdoing will be punished.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three people who died in the fire in Rushton have been named by Northamptonshire Police

Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station

Alexander Sloley, from Islington, north London, was 16 when he was reported missing in August 2008

Police offer £10,000 for help solving case of teenager who went missing 17 years ago

A toddler was suspended from nursery for being 'transphobic'

Toddler 'kicked out of nursery for being transphobic'

CEO of Primark Paul Marchant speaking to the media at Penneys flagship store on Mary Street, Dublin, as Primark have announced significant investment in the Irish market with the creation of hundreds of new roles. Picture date: Friday November 26, 2021.

Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over behaviour towards female colleague and admits 'error of judgment'
A fresh round of talks between the Unite Union and Birmingham City Council will begin today

Birmingham bin chaos: Striking workers face sack as talks resume amid mounting rubbish piles
A huge fire has broken out in Blackburn.

'Explosions' heard as huge blaze engulfs industrial estate in Blackburn

World News

See more World News

Marine Le Pen

France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen warns of 'political death' as she's found guilty of embezzlement

41 mins ago

Uday Nasser Al Rabay

Protester 'kidnapped, killed and dumped on doorstep' after demonstrating against Hamas in rare protests

2 hours ago

Zelenskyy faces 'big, big problems' if he backs out of mineral deal with US, Trump has warned.

Zelenskyy faces 'big, big problems' if he backs out of mineral deal with US, warns Trump

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News